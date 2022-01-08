Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Dooly; Houston; Laurens; Pulaski; Twiggs; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Laurens, south central Wilkinson, northwestern Dodge, Pulaski, southern Twiggs, northeastern Dooly, Bleckley and Houston Counties through 800 PM EST At 715 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from 6 miles north of Danville to near Henderson, and moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dublin, Perry, Cochran, Hawkinsville, Unadilla, East Dublin, Chester, Dexter, Dudley, Cadwell, Rentz, Danville, Montrose, Allentown, Hayneville, Houston Lake, Mobley Crossing, Rockledge, Mock Springs and District Path. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0