Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:11:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. .The rivers have crested. Dry weather tonight will allow for rivers to continue to recede overnight and into Monday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 50.0 feet, feet...the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood numerous farms and roads including SR 12. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM PST Sunday the stage was 50.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM PST Sunday was 51.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 45.6 feet Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO