Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-09 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 12:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Irwin, Tift, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ben Hill; Irwin; Tift; Turner; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Irwin, Turner, northern Tift, Ben Hill and northern Worth Counties through 1000 PM EST At 853 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochelle to 9 miles northwest of Sylvester. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fitzgerald, Ashburn, Ocilla, Mystic, Worth, Terrell, Sycamore, Rebecca, Amboy, Osierfield, Harding, Waterloo, Pinetta, Inaha, Ashton, Irwinville, Hobby, Turner Co Airport, Irwinville Airport and Shingler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for south central Alabama. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa Counties through 845 PM CST At 757 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles south of Riverview to 5 miles north of Roeville to Floridatown. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wright, Crestview, Niceville, Eglin AFB, Pace, Milton, Valparaiso, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Baker, Shalimar, Jay, Laurel Hill, Cinco Bayou, Pollard, Point Baker, Pea Ridge, Roeville and Floridatown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crisp, Dooly, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Crisp; Dooly; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Dooly, southeastern Sumter and Crisp Counties through 845 PM EST At 817 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was over Desoto, or 13 miles southeast of Americus, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cordele, Vienna, Arabi, Leslie, De Soto, Desoto, Cobb, Lamar, East Crisp, Fort Early, Georgia Veterans Memorial St Pk, Richwood, Huntington, Hatley, Drayton, Methvins, Tippettville, Raines, Tremont and Wenona. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRISP COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Lee; Richland; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lee, central Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter and southeastern Richland Counties through 945 PM EST At 859 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sumter County Airport to near St. Matthews. Movement was east at 40 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Shaw Air Base, St. Matthews, Summerton, Alcolu, Oakland, Woods Bay State Park, Elliott, Mulberry, Sumter County Airport, Millwood, Poinsett State Park, Turbeville, Mayesville, Pinewood, Lynchburg, Paxville and Cane Savannah. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 111 and 146. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Glascock, Hancock, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Hancock; Taliaferro; Warren; Washington; Wilkes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Baldwin, Warren, Hancock, Glascock, Washington, Taliaferro and Wilkes Counties through 715 PM EST At 640 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Tignall to Underwood, and moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Milledgeville, Sandersville, Washington, Warrenton, Sparta, Gibson, Crawfordville, Davisboro, Tennille, Tignall, Harrison, Oconee, Norwood, Mitchell, Sharon, Camak, Deepstep, Riddleville, Edge Hill and Edgehill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire A band of snow will continue to affect portions of the Mohawk Valley into the Berkshires through 10 AM At 8 AM radar showed a band of lake effect snow extending from central Herkimer county southest across southern Saratoga county and central Rensalear county into the Berkshires. Snowfall rates of up to an inch an hour can occur with this band. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. For example communters traveling south along the Northway in Saratoga county will go from dry conditions to snow with poor visibility in the Clifton park area. The band will remain north of Albany through this morning.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Laurens, Pulaski, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Dooly; Houston; Laurens; Pulaski; Twiggs; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Laurens, south central Wilkinson, northwestern Dodge, Pulaski, southern Twiggs, northeastern Dooly, Bleckley and Houston Counties through 800 PM EST At 715 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from 6 miles north of Danville to near Henderson, and moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dublin, Perry, Cochran, Hawkinsville, Unadilla, East Dublin, Chester, Dexter, Dudley, Cadwell, Rentz, Danville, Montrose, Allentown, Hayneville, Houston Lake, Mobley Crossing, Rockledge, Mock Springs and District Path. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Emanuel, Laurens, Montgomery, Toombs, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Dodge; Emanuel; Laurens; Montgomery; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Laurens, Emanuel, Toombs, east central Dodge, Treutlen, northern Wheeler and Montgomery Counties through 900 PM EST At 833 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Garfield to near Cedar Grove, and moving east at 85 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Swainsboro, Lyons, Soperton, Alamo, Mount Vernon, Vidalia, Twin City, Glenwood, Stillmore, Oak Park, Ailey, Higgston, Garfield, Santa Claus, Alston, Nunez, Tarrytown, Ohoopee, New Branch and Lothair. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan Icy Patches and Patchy Freezing Drizzle Lingering in a Few Spots Patchy freezing drizzle will affect parts of east central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania early this evening, particularly in the Poconos and Catskills. Even where temperatures have increased above freezing, ground temperatures may still be below freezing, allowing for icy spots to persist.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 21:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson Very Cold Temperatures Could Lead to Icy Spots Tonight Cold air moving into the area will lower temperatures below freezing tonight, and into the teens by Monday morning. As a result, wet spots and puddles on roads will likely freeze creating icy patches. Be prepared for potential hazardous driving conditions overnight through the Monday morning commute. Be especially cautious when driving over bridges and overpasses.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crisp, Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Crisp; Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox and east central Crisp Counties through 930 PM EST At 842 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was over Pitts, or 13 miles east of Cordele, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include McRae, Abbeville, Helena, Lumber City, Rochelle, Milan, Pineview, Rhine, Scotland, Chauncey, Pitts, Jacksonville, Union, Towns, Horse Creek Wma, Seville, China Hill, Pleasant View, Double Run and Cedar Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRISP COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Allendale STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, BULLOCH, JENKINS AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 807 PM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Waynesboro to 6 miles north of Midville to 8 miles south of Wadley, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Millen, Butts, Portal, Hiltonia, Rocky Ford, Perkins, Emmalane and Martin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, Lincoln, northwestern Richmond, western Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 715 PM EST At 650 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lincolnton to 6 miles southwest of Norwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Fort Gordon, McCormick, Harlem, Lincolnton, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Elijah Clark State Park, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Dearing and Parksville. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 166 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:11:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. .The rivers have crested. Dry weather tonight will allow for rivers to continue to recede overnight and into Monday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 50.0 feet, feet...the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood numerous farms and roads including SR 12. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM PST Sunday the stage was 50.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM PST Sunday was 51.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 45.6 feet Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 02:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-11 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 17:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dale, Henry and northeastern Coffee Counties through 745 PM CST At 656 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ariton, or 9 miles south of Brundidge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Headland, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Newton, Ariton, Newville, Haleburg, Shorterville, Mixons Crossroads, Hunt Field, Hooper Stage Field, Hayes, Scottsboro Crossroads, Ewell, Roeton, Dale County Lake, Camp Alaflo Bsa, Thomas Mill Creek and Phillips Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 04:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 05:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Fraklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

