ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Picture this: "Mister Contrast"

By Richard R. Barron
The Ada News
 2 days ago

I made a lot of photographer friends in college. I expect that was because we all hung out in the shared darkroom at the University of Oklahoma’s Copeland Hall, waiting to get in to use one of the two film-processing rooms, or, with a little luck, the one good enlarger among...

www.theadanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ada News

Picture this: pictures and egos

This week I put together a collection of images I made at my newspaper this year under the title “2021: The Year in Pictures.”. As I was doing it, I got to feeling pretty good about the work I’ve done in the last twelve insanely stressful months. But...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Bill Abbate

Contrasts in Every Life

Contrasts in life can teach us a great deal. From the time we are born, they begin to shape us. As a baby goes from hunger to satiated, awake to asleep, satisfied to dissatisfied, happy to sad, so we go throughout our lives.
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansel Adams
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Jeannine Riley From ‘Petticoat Junction’ Is Now 81 And Wrote A Manual For Success At Any Age

Billie Jo Bradley was a model of ambition and unbridled hope and awe in Petticoat Junction and none other than Jeannine Riley debuted the role in 1963. Two others would follow, but not before Riley left a permanent mark on the show and set the stage for seven seasons of Billie Jo greatness. But what about Riley herself? What trajectory did her career follow? In short, one her character would have been proud of.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mister#Light Pollution#Chemicals
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Dick Carson Dies: Director Of ‘The Tonight Show’ And Brother Of Johnny Was 92

Dick Carson, brother of TV legend Johnny Carson and a former director for The Tonight Show, died at 92 at his home in Studio City, Calif. on December 19, 2021 following a brief illness, his family said. Richard Charles Carson, was born in Clarinda, Iowa, the youngest of three children of Homer Lloyd (“Kit”) and Ruth Hook Carson. He began his career in Nebraska radio. Later, at San Diego television station KOGO-TV, the local NBC affiliate, he first worked as a “floor man” for local programming, and then began  directing commercials and local news and sports shows. When a summer job opportunity as...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dwayne Hickman Dies: ‘The Many Loves Of Dobie Gillis’ Star Was 87

Dwayne Hickman, whose turn as eternal romantic Dobie Gillis made him a teen idol in the 1960s, has died this morning at age 87 in his Los Angeles home of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. An actor, producer, director and artist, Hickman starred in the hit TV series The Bob Cummings Show and The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. He died on the birthday of his dearest friend and former “Dobie …” cast member Bob Denver, whom he again costarred opposite in the CBS, movie of the week, Surviving Gilligan’s Island, playing a CBS network executive. Born Dwayne Bernard Hickman on May 18,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Tribute Programming Set At OWN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network said Friday that it will pay tribute to Sidney Poitier with a a day of special programming Sunday that includes the iconic actor’s 2000 and 2007 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and an airing of his 1967 film To Sir, With Love. Poitier, the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning actor and civil rights activist, died Friday at age 94. The network also said that it will air the 2015 special Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way featuring Poitier at a gala honoring “some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of the civil rights movement who made...
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Essence

SAMO LIVES, The Jean-Michel Basquiat Biographical Film Written, Directed And Produced By Julius Onah, Set For Production In 2022

The Films Stars Kelvin Harrison, Jr. As Basquiat, And Is The First Basquiat Film Ever to be Envisioned by a Black Filmmaker. SAMO LIVES, a provocative film celebrating the origins and far-reaching legacy of the iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, will be developed and financed by the global film and television studio Endeavor Content. Production is expected to begin in fall 2022.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy