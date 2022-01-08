Arizona AG candidate: Border security is national security

Human rights organizations have faced decades of dead ends. But one strategy in particular has been a consistent failure: demanding that the U.S. government “prioritize human rights.” That’s because the demand itself is based on a false assumption. Insisting that Washington put human rights first is premised...
Texas Senate Bill 2116 (Campbell et al.), now known as the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act, passed unanimously through the Texas House and Senate, was signed into law by Gov. Abbott on June 5 and was effective immediately. The law prohibits companies from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran from...
Education, water and border security will be among the top agenda items Gov. Doug Ducey plans to highlight in his State of the State address on Monday, which will kick off his eighth and final legislative session. “I think this is going to be as big an agenda as we’ve ever put forward,” Ducey said […]
The post Ducey says education, water, border security will be top priorities for legislative session appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Elizabeth Elkind and Katelyn Caralle of the DailyMail.com highlight the latest blunder from our vice president. Vice President Kamala Harris said during her CBS interview Sunday that ‘democracy’ is the most significant national security threat facing the United States. She had been trying to echo Democrats’ warning about...
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., the head of the House Border Security Caucus, is warning that the U.S.-Mexico border is "overrun" after a visit to the border in Yuma, Arizona, and that the situation could get worse in 2022 if the Biden administration doesn’t change course. Biggs spoke to Fox...
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released the 2021 National Preparedness Report (NPR), which chronicles the successes and challenges of mitigating and responding to national security risks in the past year. The NPR analyzed data from open-source research, FEMA products and over 75 federal agencies to outline important risks,...
Border security in Arizona remained a paramount effort in 2021 as illegal border crossings and the seizure of lethal narcotics reached record levels – both escalated by the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border. Governor Doug Ducey was unsparing in his criticism of the federal government for...
Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor aggressively pushed back on the term "vaccine mandate" during a Friday hearing on the Biden administration's contested COVID-19 regulations outlined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). "There's no requirement here. It's not a vaccine mandate. It's something totally different. And I don't know...
1776 Action is ramping up the fight against "anti-American indoctrination" in schools. More than 300 politicians have already signed their "patriotic education" pledge. Soon they will launch a portal to show which candidates and public officials have signed. A group with ties to Donald Trump allies, Newt Gingrich and Ben...
A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
The Republican governor of Florida hit out at “'lockdown politicians”, such as New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for taking holidays in the restriction-free state while enforcing Covid mandates on their own. Governor Ron DeSantis, who has fought against mask rules in Florida despite a rising number of cases,...
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan.
The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report.
Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House.
“I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?”
Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says there's something that's not being talked about much, but it looms as one of the biggest threats to our country ... if Donald Trump steals the 2024 Presidential election, it could well be the end of democracy in America. The Republican Congressman from Illinois joined us...
If President Biden and U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar convince the Supreme Court that the government may force Americans to undergo a medical procedure at their demand, there will be no limit to what it can make a person do to themselves, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt warned Friday. Schmitt...
Lauren Blair Bianchi, who quit her job as Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) communications director right after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol last Jan. 6, tells The Wall Street Journal it was a hard decision, even a year later. "I really felt like I had cut off a limb," she said.
Comments / 0