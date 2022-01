Curious about businesses in Sugar Land and Missouri City that are now open or coming soon in 2022? Check out the latest community news below. Bounce Bounce Trampoline Park has been delayed in opening the doors of its Missouri City location. They are now expected to open sometime in 2022 and were originally expected to open in the summer of 2020. Located at 9710 Hwy. 6, Missouri City, the indoor bounce park will feature wall-to-wall trampolines, trampoline sports courts, a foam pit, a zip line and other activities. Bounce Bounce has one other location in Cypress. 281-246-4460. www.bouncebouncepark.com.

MISSOURI CITY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO