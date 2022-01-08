ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

1/8/2022: Cold Saturday, then icy for Sunday

By Matt Mackie
 2 days ago

The latest Storm tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Cold, cold, cold today! After single digits and subzero wind chills this morning, highs peak only in the 20’s today. At least we’ll have the sun… and less wind later on!

Clouds gather tonight and will give way to light snow by the early morning hours of Sunday. Warm air working its way in from the south will cause many to see a switch to the wintry mix as the sun comes up.

Freezing rain could lead to the development of icy conditions for much of our area, and especially likely to the south of Albany. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 5 AM Sunday and lasts through 7 PM.

Snow showers and squalls will develop on Monday in the wake of the weekend system. Watch for a few isolated instances of snow coating the roadways and reducing visibility in the second part of the day.

Then a period of bone-chilling cold is in the forecast Monday night, all day Tuesday, and into Wednesday morning. During that day-and-a-half stretch, temps will have a hard time rising above 10 degrees! Bundle up and check in on your neighbors.

1/9/22: Dangerous cold on the way

The system that brought the ice today is moving out to sea, a strong cold front will be moving in this evening which will be accompanied by gusty winds up to 40mph. Cold air will be forced into the region and we will spend much of the day on Monday in the low to mid-20s with wind chill temperatures close to zero.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/8/22: Wintry mix for Sunday

Cold and sunny day today with temperatures in the 20s for most. Tonight, as winds turn more southerly temperatures will rise towards morning and will likely be in the low to mid-20s by daybreak. This as a storm system moves in will allow for sleet and freezing rain to develop between 4 a.m.-7 a.m. from southwest to northeast.
ALBANY, NY
Could snow days be a thing of the past?

With school districts struggling with staff shortages, virtual learning has become commonplace rather than giving students the day off. In May of 2021, the New York State Department of Education extended its pilot program which enables school districts to shift to remote learning on what otherwise would be a snow day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
