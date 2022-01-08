HVAC Contract approved

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At its meeting on January 6, the Kanawha County Commission approved a $4.3 million construction contract for replacement of the Kanawha County Judicial Annex building’s air handling system and HVAC system. The construction will also include the replacement and installation of a new roof. The publicly bid contract was awarded after a year of investigation into how best to upgrade the building’s 25-year-old ventilation and HVAC system.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler noted, “The renovation of the Judicial Annex is desperately needed and will involve upgrading the building with the best available air cleaning technology. The Commission received several competitive bids and believes this is a wise use of county funds. Thanks to prudent budgeting, the county will not incur any future debt to complete these upgrades.”

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “The Kanawha County Judicial Annex is one of the busiest public buildings in West Virginia. The air handling system is over 25 years old and has reached the end of its life. This project is a necessary investment in our Kanawha County facilities.”n

Kanawha County Commission President W. Kent Carper stated, “This project is about public safety. Air cleaning technology typically reserved for use in healthcare settings will be implemented. We want the employees of the Circuit Court, the Family Court, the Magistrate Court, and all other offices to work in the safest public building in the State of West Virginia.”

American Rescue Plan funding will be used for $1.37 million of the $4.3 million project. Air cleaning technology typically reserved for use in healthcare settings, including ultraviolet germicidal irradiation lighting and bi-polar ionization, will be implemented. Work is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.