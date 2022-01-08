ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

HVAC Contract approved

By Ron Gregory
 2 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At its meeting on January 6, the Kanawha County Commission approved a $4.3 million construction contract for replacement of the Kanawha County Judicial Annex building’s air handling system and HVAC system. The construction will also include the replacement and installation of a new roof. The publicly bid contract was awarded after a year of investigation into how best to upgrade the building’s 25-year-old ventilation and HVAC system.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler noted, “The renovation of the Judicial Annex is desperately needed and will involve upgrading the building with the best available air cleaning technology. The Commission received several competitive bids and believes this is a wise use of county funds. Thanks to prudent budgeting, the county will not incur any future debt to complete these upgrades.”

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “The Kanawha County Judicial Annex is one of the busiest public buildings in West Virginia. The air handling system is over 25 years old and has reached the end of its life. This project is a necessary investment in our Kanawha County facilities.”n

Kanawha County Commission President W. Kent Carper stated, “This project is about public safety. Air cleaning technology typically reserved for use in healthcare settings will be implemented. We want the employees of the Circuit Court, the Family Court, the Magistrate Court, and all other offices to work in the safest public building in the State of West Virginia.”

American Rescue Plan funding will be used for $1.37 million of the $4.3 million project. Air cleaning technology typically reserved for use in healthcare settings, including ultraviolet germicidal irradiation lighting and bi-polar ionization, will be implemented. Work is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.

Courthouse hours reset

Charleston, WV – The Kanawha County Commission is resetting Friday business hours because of the predicted hazardous road conditions as a result of a winter storm and snowfall. The hazardous road conditions predicted as a result of the snow event and winter storm warning will still be in effect until Friday morning at 8 am. The Courthouse will open at 12 noon.
City closings planned

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Due to inclement weather, Charleston city buildings including City Hall, the City Service Center, Parks & Recreation facilities and other administrative offices will be closed on Friday, January 7. All non-emergency City staff will work remotely. Emergency staff will report according to the direction given...
W.Va. AG Alerts Consumers to Emerging Jury Duty Scam

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is alerting consumers to an emerging jury duty scam with an alarming twist. The Attorney General’s Office received a report from the West Virginia Fusion Center earlier this week regarding a jury duty fine scam that may include a potential personal safety element.
Government
EMS Needs Dedicated Funding Source to Relieve Crisis

The recent announcement by Gov. Jim Justice that he is directing a portion of the CARES Act funding West Virginia received from the federal government to first responders and strengthening the state’s nursing programs is welcome news. I applaud his efforts. ​In the Kanawha Valley, as in most areas...
Capito, Manchin Announce WVDEP Grant

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will receive $385,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The funding will be used specifically to support the state’s water pollution control program, which aims to maintain, protect, and improve the water quality of its rivers, lakes, streams, groundwater, and other waterbodies.
WVDA Offering Virtual Refresher Better Process Control Class

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) will be hosting a virtual refresher Acidified-Only Better Process Control (BPC) class on January 26. To be eligible to attend this class you mut have previously completed the BPCS course. This is only a four-hour refresher class and will not provide certification. There is no cost for the refresher class, however, space is limited and will be on a first-come-first-serve basis to the first 27 students.
