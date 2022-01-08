ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Venezuelans are cooking over wood fires because of a shortage of propane

By John Otis
ksut.org
 2 days ago

In a great irony, Venezuelans are cooking their...

www.ksut.org

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelans#Propane#Cooking#Natural Gas
CBS News

Spain orders 30,000 people to seal themselves indoors as volcano spews toxic gas

Los Llanos de Aridane — Spain on Monday ordered more than 30,000 people to remain indoors on La Palma island because of toxic gases from a volcano that has been erupting for months. After several days of low-level activity, the Cumbre Viejo suddenly sprang to life on Sunday with several explosions sending a vast cloud of ash and smoke into the sky.
EUROPE
The Next Web

Got wood? Tech is ensuring we never suffer another lumber shortage

The pandemic has been marked by brief periods of shortage worldwide (remember the great toilet paper rush of 2020?). We’ve temporarily run out of everything from gym equipment to condoms and even aluminum cans, and now a lumber shortage has hit close to home, raising concern among DIY enthusiasts and potential house owners around the world.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas

Comments / 0

Community Policy