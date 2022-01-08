Atlanta Bicycle Coalition recognized by national advocacy group

Eight mobility advocacy groups – including Atlanta Bicycle Coalition – received grant money from the Mobility Fund to advance equitable and sustainable transportation.

The Mobility Fund, which supports community-based advocacy around sustainable and equitable mobility, handed out more than $760,000 to local and regional non-profits working to make transit, biking and walking convenient, safe and accessible for more people.

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition received $72,500 for its “Expanding More Equitable Transit in Atlanta.



The initiative seeks to create deeper collaboration between the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, MARTA Army, and the Partnership for Southern Equity to inform, educate, and empower community residents to advocate for more equitable, accessible transit in Atlanta.

