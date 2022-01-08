ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Wheel of Time Characters and their MCU Counterparts

By Sara Century
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheel of Time's first season is about prophecy, but it's also about characterization. Robert Jordan's novels live on their sprawling cast of characters, and it's no different for the Amazon Prime TV series. Taking the opportunity to refocus and flesh out the stories of surrounding characters, this has been a show...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Officially Reunites Wolverine and Deadpool in NEW Series

Marvel fans cannot get enough of Logan (Wolverine) and Wade Wilson (Deadpool) together. And that is for more reasons than the on-screen chemistry of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds and their hilarious off-screen “feud.” The two characters have had a similar love-hate relationship for years, and Marvel just announced they are getting back together this year.
COMICS
BGR.com

First Doctor Strange 2 trailer just leaked – watch it here

A few days ago, some reports said that the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer will drop as a surprise post-credits scene at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. That made a lot of sense, considering that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a key character in the Spider-Man movie. Now that No Way Home has started playing in theaters in certain markets, we’ve witnessed a massive number of leaks that addressed several of the Spider-Man rumors we saw all year long. But they also detailed the film’s post-credits scenes, including a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer surprise.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Jordan
ComicBook

Thor Movie Writer Reveals DC Character Who Could Lift Mjolnir

Who is worthy to lift the hammer of Thor? Well, it's something that has driven a lot of conversation for comic book fans over the years and, more recently, for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also gave audiences one of the greatest moments of fan service in all of cinematic history, when Captain America finally lifted the hammer during the climactic battle in Avengers: Endgame. But who else could possibly be pure of heart enough to be considered "worthy" by Odin's obscure standards? Zack Stentz, who wrote the first Thor movie, has an answer.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Featured Tony Stark's [SPOILERS]

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost had an emotional connection to the late Tony Stark!. There is little doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home had an amazing cast of characters who came from other dimensions. However, it looks like the sequel almost had an unexpected yet touching connection to Peter Parker's beloved mentor. An Avengers: Endgame star has just confirmed that a deleted scene was supposed to somehow pay tribute to Tony Stark and highlight Iron Man's legacy.
MOVIES
BGR.com

She-Hulk spoilers claim the new hero might steal Deadpool’s thunder

The first year of MCU Phase 4 has just concluded with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Hawkeye finale. It’ll be a while until Marvel picks up the story again, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to hit theaters next May. When it comes to Disney Plus shows, we’ll see Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk in 2022, but we don’t have any release dates yet. What we do have, however, is a big She-Hulk leak. We don’t have the entire plot, but there is one exciting detail in the leak that might make you forget all about Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). If it wasn’t already clear, you should know that major She-Hulk spoilers might follow below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Mcu#Time
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 leak says Marvel will intro a new superhero team we’ve been waiting for

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily the most highly-anticipated MCU project of 2022. That’s especially considering what has just happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has only just begun learning what the multiverse is about, foolishly thinking that it might have been his spell that triggered the events in No Way Home. The truth is much bigger than that, however. The current multiverse issues would not be possible without the events in Loki. The best part of Doctor Strange 2 is that it will include amazing cameos in the movie because it’s a multiverse adventure. And the multiverse lets Marvel do whatever it wants. For example, a new report claims Doctor Strange 2 will introduce the Inhumans, on top of all the other crazy cameos. Mind you, some MCU spoilers might follow below.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2022

The year is just about over, so we can now devote our full attention to what’s ahead on the cinematic front in 2022. This will be an especially big year when it comes to Marvel and DC’s live action movies; the MCU has Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lined up, while DC is expanding its shared cinematic universe with Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as delivering The Batman, which is set in another reality.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Tom Cruise as Iron Man Might Be Happening

Tom Cruise was reportedly the original choice to play Iron Man in the MCU. Robert Downey Jr. is the definitive live-action version of Iron Man, there's no debate on that but things almost turned out differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before it was even established. Some of you may not know about this interesting bit of trivia but RDJ was never Marvel Studios' first choice to play the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist in the successful franchise.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cinema Blend

Is Kingpin The Same Kingpin From Netflix's Series? One Way Vincent D'Onofrio Wanted To Differentiate His Hawkeye Character

This article contains spoilers from Hawkeye's final episodes “Ronin” and “So, This is Christmas?”. To see Kingpin popping up in Episodes 5 and 6 of Hawkeye was shocking yet anticipated at the same time. Everything surrounding the big bad's arrival had been building up since Episode 3, and thankfully, Vincent D’Onofrio was able to reprise the role once again. But there was a conscious effort to differentiate the mobster from his specific Daredevil depiction. According to Hawkeye’s costume designer, D’Onofrio wanted to change the character's appearance in a subtle yet important way.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Rumors Are Sparking up Again — Is Norman Reedus Going to Play Ghost Rider in the MCU?

As an actor, Norman Reedus has sure gotten around. He's best known for portraying the hot-headed expert hunter Daryl Dixon on AMC's The Walking Dead. Having first appeared on the show in 2010, Norman has since made a name for himself for his award-winning performance on the popular zombie post-apocalyptic series. An actor of his popularity could easily make his way to bigger roles, and rumors are kicking around that he might soon portray Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Inverse

Doctor Strange 2 ending leak reveal a shocking X-Men twist

Doctor Strange 2 isn't just the next Marvel movie, it's also the most exciting in all of 2022. With some major cameos already confirmed — and even more rumored — Multiverse of Madness could be the most important entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Endgame. And the latest leaks only add fuel to our speculative fire.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Drama Beats Hawkeye and Wheel of Time in Surprising Rise to Top 10

While both Disney+'s Hawkeye and Amazon's Wheel of Time have been must-watch programs for fans it's a surprising Netflix offering that is topping the streaming charts. According to Nielsen, Netflix's True Story topped the original streaming charts with 943 million minutes of viewing. Hawkeye came in second with 853 million minutes while The Wheel of Time came in third with 663 million minutes, though it was closely followed by Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop in fourth with 630 million minutes.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Amazon Executive Speaks About Renewal Of ‘Wheel Of Time’ And ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series

Tvline recently spoke with Vernon Sanders, Head of Global TV for Amazon Studios, about two of the biggest titles the streaming platform is peddling, season two of The Wheel of Time and the upcoming Lord of the Rings television series. The Wheel of Time’s first season is currently on Amazon Prime and, according to Nielson ratings, 1.16 billion minutes have been viewed of only its first three episodes.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Wheel of Time Ending Explained for Amazon's Show

Here’s a breakdown of The Wheel of Time Season 1 finale. The Wheel of Time Ending Explained: What Happened Between Rand and the Dark One?. The Wheel of Time Ending Explained: What Happened to the Other Main Characters?. The Wheel of Time Ending Explained: Will the Dark One Return?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy