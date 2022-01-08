ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Police: Man with knives threatened to cut off officer’s arms

By The Grand Island Independent, The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YytnF_0dgJWvcE00

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Grand Island man found with several knives on him threatened to cut off a police officer’s arms before he was arrested.

The Grand Island Independent reports that 57-year-old Ignacio Contreras was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, running a stop sign, and making menacing threats.

Man sentenced in beating death of 2-year-old Fairbury boy

Police said officers saw Contreras roll through a stop sign and stopped his SUV.

Police said officers were investigating whether Contreras had earlier threatened to burn down a food truck when Contreras told Officer Jose Rodriguez that he would later find the officer and cut off his arms.

Police said they then found various knives concealed on Contreras and in his vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Island Man#Ap#Grand Island Independent#Fairbury#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
881
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy