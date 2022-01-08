Police: Man with knives threatened to cut off officer’s arms

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Grand Island man found with several knives on him threatened to cut off a police officer’s arms before he was arrested.

The Grand Island Independent reports that 57-year-old Ignacio Contreras was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, running a stop sign, and making menacing threats.

Police said officers saw Contreras roll through a stop sign and stopped his SUV.

Police said officers were investigating whether Contreras had earlier threatened to burn down a food truck when Contreras told Officer Jose Rodriguez that he would later find the officer and cut off his arms.

Police said they then found various knives concealed on Contreras and in his vehicle.

