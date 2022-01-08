ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Gaymers' Are Taking Brazil by Storm

By Fernanda Seavon
Wired
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a livestream, with an LGBTQ+ flag in the background, blue hair, and pop songs boosting his moves, Alcides Furlin, 29, shoots his enemies away. The Brazilian engineer and streamer describes himself as a “nerd boy, an acid drag” and tries to create content that merges the gay and gaming...

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

Insane Video of Part of a Cliff Falling on Boaters in Brazil

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. One of my friends sent me the video below without any kind of warning. I had no idea what it was and figured it was going to be something cool or funny since the opening scene is on a beautiful looking body of water. But then, a few seconds in, BAM. Something I never saw coming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Brazil cliff collapse kills at least seven

At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil, authorities said Saturday. Very heavy rain has fallen in recent days in southeastern Brazil, making the collapse more likely, according to firefighters. mel/mdl/st/to
PUBLIC SAFETY
nybooks.com

Brazil Turns, Lula Returns

Bolsonaro’s years of misrule have left a yearning for stability. Even conservative elites are adjusting to the idea of the Workers’ Party leader as president again.
AMERICAS
95.3 MNC

Brazil Soybean Estimates Drop

Brazilian soybean crop estimates dropped sharply last week because of weather concerns. A mix of conditions that are too dry in some areas and too wet in others means the Brazil crop will no longer be a record-setter. Successful Farming says the crop should come in around 133.4 million metric...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Online Harassment#Racism#Brazilian#Gaymers#Lgbtq#Sul
Wired

Tropical Futurism Envisions the Climate of Our Fate

Is the future over? To some, it has been for some time. Ten years ago, the late critic Mark Fisher wrote of “the slow cancellation of the future” in his book, Ghosts of My Life, attributing cultural stasis to our collective inability to “grasp and articulate the present.” To Fisher, the future was already lost, not only to the fragmentation and acceleration we now accept as part of life shaped by the internet, but to “a general condition: in which life continues, but time has somehow stopped.” Such stasis ran counter to how Fisher’s generation understood the future as the destination at the end of an arcing arrow, ushered in by the pursuit of knowledge, liberty, and technological innovation. The future had been a myth whose certainty was owed as much to Marxist dialectics as to Henry Ford's assembly line: We once rubbed sticks together to make fire and lived in feral chaos; soon, we will travel in inter-dimensional spacecraft and eliminate mass suffering. That myth has all but disappeared, as we have witnessed the eruption of past, present, and future into one simultaneous, repetitive, and famously uneven plane.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

Mind-Blowing Covid Interview: Joe Rogan And mRNA Vaccine Expert Robert Malone On Massive Pandemic-Related Controversies

There’s an extraordinarily interesting interview that should be addressed here as well for all our readers, no matter how controversial it is. You might be aware of the fact that the mRNA vaccine expert/inventor dr. Robert Malone went on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to raise concerns over the covid 19 vaccines and also to touch a bunch of other interesting related issues.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

At least seven dead and three missing after canyon wall collapses onto motorboats on lake in Brazil

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a canyon wall plunged into the water and onto motorboats on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
leedaily.com

Austria Is Planning to Impose Fines on People Aged 14 and Older Who Are Unvaccinated, AP and Reuters Report

ASSERTION: The Austrian government is recruiting people to ‘hunt down’ people who are not vaccinated. AP’S EVALUATION: Missing context. Authorities in Linz, Austria, are recruiting employees to impose penalties on people who violate Austria’s programmed COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which is expected to be applicable in February and will apply to all people in Austria ages 14 and older. But the term “hunt down” misinterpreted the new roles, which are administrative jobs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
pv-magazine.com

State Grid of China switches on world’s largest pumped-hydro station

The State Grid Corporation of China, which is China’s largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, has commissioned, last week, the 3.6GW Fengning Pumped Storage Power Station, a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station located in Hebei province. The construction of the $1.87 billion project, which was implemented in two 1.8GW...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy