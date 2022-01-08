ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish skier Hector dominates GS; Shiffrin finishes 7th

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Swedish skier Sara Hector dominated a women’s World Cup giant slalom Saturday and overtook Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the discipline standings. Hector posted the fastest time in both runs as she extended her first-run lead to a huge .96...

WDBO

Swiss skier Holdener leads Vlhova, Shiffrin in WCup slalom

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — (AP) — Swiss skier Wendy Holdener posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom Sunday to lead standouts Petra Vlhova and Mikaela Shiffrin. Racing in her 100th career slalom, Holdener was eight-hundredths of a second quicker than...
Shiffrin 7th in Kranjska Gora GS

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Saturday issued the following press release on Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards finishing seventh in a World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia:. With a strong second run, Mikaela Shiffrin took seventh place in the FIS World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora,...
Mikaela Shiffrin
Tessa Worley
Sara Hector
Mariah Bell captures U.S. title on ninth try, set to lead American women's trio

Four years after she couldn't find her best in the Olympic season at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Mariah Bell delivered right when she needed to. The 25-year-old, in her ninth appearance at the national championships, skated two crowd-pleasing programs in the event to seal her first gold on Friday (7 January) in Nashville, scoring a 216.25 overall. It's her fourth career medal at nationals.
Watch Mariah Bell's Breathtaking Short Program From the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships

After a spectacular short program totaling 75.55 points on Jan. 6, Mariah Bell leads the women's competition at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships. According to NBC Sports, should Bell, 25, win Nationals, she'd be the oldest national champ in 95 years. The competition also marks the last one before the sport's Beijing Olympic team is announced, and if Bell were to get on that coveted roster, she'd reportedly be the oldest US Olympic women's singles skater in 94 years. Three women will make the team, and it would be her Olympic debut.
France
Bell tops Chen to win first US figure skating championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Mariah Bell had been to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships nine times without standing atop the podium. She'd finished second once. Third a couple times. A disappointing fifth four years ago, when the ever-smiling Bell arrived at nationals as one of the leading contenders for the three-woman team headed to that year's Winter Olympics.
Highlights from the women’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Mariah Bell won the women’s national title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, likely earning a spot on the three-person U.S. Olympic team when it is announced Saturday. Karen Chen finished second and Isabeau Levito came in third. Alysa Liu, considered the top American female figure skater, dropped out...
U.S. Championships 2022 figure skating: Live stream, TV schedule, how to watch Nathan Chen, top American skaters

The 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships head into the senior events in primetime as this week’s figure skating goes from streaming-only to airing on NBC. The U.S. Championships in Nashville, Tennessee kicked off earlier this week with the Junior events. But now, it’s time for the top American skaters to hit the ice, including Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, and Jason Brown on the men’s side as well as Alysa Liu, Karen Chen, Mariah Bell and Amber Glenn on the women’s side. This week’s event will be one last major outing before the skaters prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. All of this week’s coverage will be available to stream live via Peacock. Meanwhile, key events will be broadcast on TV via NBC Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
