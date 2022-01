BERLIN (AP) — German police say an Albanian man who disappeared after serving part of a sentence for his role in the killing of a high-ranking police officer in his homeland two decades ago has been arrested at Frankfurt Airport. Federal police said Tuesday that the 42-year-old was arrested on New Year’s Day as he tried to depart for Istanbul. They said Albanian authorities were seeking the man on an international arrest warrant and that he and his father killed the police official in 2000. He was released on bail in November 2017 and then disappeared. German police said the man is in custody awaiting extradition to Albania.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO