India’s Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin booster dose offers long term protection

The president of debt-ridden Sri Lanka has asked China for the restructuring of its loans and access to preferential credit for imports of essential goods, as the island nation struggles in the throes of its worst economic crisis
Shares of Ocugen Inc. OCGN, -1.83% were up 8.1% in premarket trading on Monday, two days after a preprint came out Friday outlining Phase 2 clinical trial results for a COVID-19 booster dose being developed by Bharat Biotech, a privately held biotech based in Hyderabad. A preprint is a type of preliminary medical research that has not been peer-reviewed and is a common way to put out scientific information during the pandemic. The 184 participants in the study reported an increase in neutralizing antibody titers in the mid-stage study after receiving a booster dose of Covaxin. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or authorized in the U.S.; however, it's received emergency authorization in more than 17 countries. Ocugen's stock is down 10.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500.
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Thursday that a real-world study showed its single shot COVID-19 vaccine protects against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations for up to six months. The study, sponsored by the vaccine developer, was conducted between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 last year, before...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Gavi vaccine alliance is in talks with India’s Bharat Biotech to potentially procure the company’s Covaxin COVID-19 shot for the COVAX global vaccine distribution programme, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. “We are in discussion with (Bharat Biotech) as we consider...
BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s drug regulator on Wednesday granted approval to Bharat Biotech for conducting late-stage trials of its nasal COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot, according to a Mint report, which cited ANI. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/ATK): The Covid-19 waves and the following lockdown have drastically impacted the business ventures. Even the biggest business companies, which had a monopoly in the market took a hard blow and succumb to heavy loss. When most citizens of the country were struggling to maintain...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The interval between receiving a second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose remains unchanged at six months, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on Monday. “Right now if you got J&J you get a booster after two months,...
New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharat Biotech on Monday informed that India has supplied another batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, "Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of...
Biopharmaceutical company Ocugen’s (OCGN) partner Bharat Biotech has announced positive results from a Phase 2/3 trial of Covaxin, conducted in India, in children aged 2-18 years. The candidates were administered two doses after a gap of 28 days and showed antibody response similar to adults. About 93% reduction in...
Johnson & Johnson’s booster shot provides high levels of protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to data from a trial of health care workers in South Africa released Thursday. Preliminary results from the Sisonke study, which have not been peer-reviewed, found that for people who had received...
Health Ministery Khairy Jamaluddin has announced a shorter COVID-19 vaccine booster dose interval for Pfizer and AstraZeneca recipients, cutting down from 6 to 3 months. Previously, the technical working group of the COVID-19 immunisation task force recommends individuals fully vaccinated with Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to get their booster shot 6 months after receiving the second dose. The shorter 3-month interval for boosters is also recommended by health regulators in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in children aged 12 to 18 years. In October this year, an expert panel of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting EUA to the vaccine for...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A third dose of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the Omicron variant, results the company described as reassuring while it works on a shot tailored to the new strain.
(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant in laboratory testing and that the current version of the vaccine would continue to be Moderna’s “first line of defense against Omicron.”. The...
A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
CHICAGO (Reuters) – Some nations are already looking to a fourth vaccine dose to help contend with a huge Omicron-driven spike in COVID-19 cases, but early signs suggest repeat vaccination may be a hard sell as beleaguered populations enter their third pandemic year. Uptake of the first round of...
China has tightened import rules after finding the virus that causes COVID-19 on packaging of fruit from Vietnam and Thailand. At least nine Chinese cities have recorded positive coronavirus tests in relation to dragon fruit from Vietnam and longan fruit from Thailand, according to media reports. China had already stopped...
The “blind optimism” shown by government ministers in their plans for the future of England’s farms could result in many small and tenant farmers being forced out of business, a parliamentary report has warned.In the wake of Brexit, farmers in England are set to see direct payments – worth £1.8bn in 2019/20 under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy – slashed by more than half by 2024/25 and removed entirely in 2027 as the government shifts to a new regime intended to boost productivity and improve stewardship of the countryside.But a House of Commons committee report said that George Eustice’s Department...
BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's New Oriental dismissed 60,000 employees and saw operating income plunge by 80% after Beijing enforced new sweeping rules on the country's private education industry that barred for-profit tutoring last year, according to its founder. Yu Minhong, who founded the company in 1993, published the...
