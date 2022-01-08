India’s Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin booster dose offers long term protection

The president of debt-ridden Sri Lanka has asked China for the restructuring of its loans and access to preferential credit for imports of essential goods, as the island nation struggles in the throes of its worst economic crisis
Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems are lining up at vaccination centers across India to receive booster shots as infections linked to the omicron variant surge
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian states have reserved more than double the COVID-19 hospital beds for children than recommended by federal experts out of fear of being under-prepared, government data shows,. although doctors say not many youngsters have needed critical care yet. The Health Ministry also said on Monday...
Shares of Ocugen Inc. OCGN, -1.83% were up 8.1% in premarket trading on Monday, two days after a preprint came out Friday outlining Phase 2 clinical trial results for a COVID-19 booster dose being developed by Bharat Biotech, a privately held biotech based in Hyderabad. A preprint is a type of preliminary medical research that has not been peer-reviewed and is a common way to put out scientific information during the pandemic. The 184 participants in the study reported an increase in neutralizing antibody titers in the mid-stage study after receiving a booster dose of Covaxin. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or authorized in the U.S.; however, it's received emergency authorization in more than 17 countries. Ocugen's stock is down 10.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500.
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Thursday that a real-world study showed its single shot COVID-19 vaccine protects against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations for up to six months. The study, sponsored by the vaccine developer, was conducted between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 last year, before...
An additional "booster" dose of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA-based vaccine is needed to provide immunity against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study by researchers at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard. The results of this study, reported in the journal Cell, indicate that traditional dosing regimens of COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States do not produce antibodies capable of recognizing and neutralizing the Omicron variant.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Gavi vaccine alliance is in talks with India’s Bharat Biotech to potentially procure the company’s Covaxin COVID-19 shot for the COVAX global vaccine distribution programme, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. “We are in discussion with (Bharat Biotech) as we consider...
BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's drug regulator on Wednesday granted approval to Bharat Biotech for conducting late-stage trials of its nasal COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot, according to a Mint report, which cited ANI. The vaccine maker submitted the late-stage trial application to the Drugs...
Germany's BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer, which partnered up to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in record time, said Wednesday they are working on a shingles vaccine using the same breakthrough mRNA technology. The companies have signed a partnership deal and are aiming for clinical trials to start in the...
New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/ATK): The Covid-19 waves and the following lockdown have drastically impacted the business ventures. Even the biggest business companies, which had a monopoly in the market took a hard blow and succumb to heavy loss. When most citizens of the country were struggling to maintain...
New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharat Biotech on Monday informed that India has supplied another batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, "Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of...
Johnson & Johnson’s booster shot provides high levels of protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to data from a trial of health care workers in South Africa released Thursday. Preliminary results from the Sisonke study, which have not been peer-reviewed, found that for people who had received...
The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in children aged 12 to 18 years. In October this year, an expert panel of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting EUA to the vaccine for...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A third dose of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the Omicron variant, results the company described as reassuring while it works on a shot tailored to the new strain.
(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant in laboratory testing and that the current version of the vaccine would continue to be Moderna’s “first line of defense against Omicron.”. The...
A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s aviation sector will aim to turn losses into profits this year with an expected recovery to 85% of its pre-COVID volume of domestic passenger trips, the aviation regulator said on Monday. China’s domestic air traffic, once the world’s envy after a fast rebound during...
BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's New Oriental dismissed 60,000 employees and saw operating income plunge by 80% after Beijing enforced new sweeping rules on the country's private education industry that barred for-profit tutoring last year, according to its founder. Yu Minhong, who founded the company in 1993, published the...
CHENNAI (Reuters) – Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India on Jan. 12, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters. The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec....
Comments / 0