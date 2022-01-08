ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India’s Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin booster dose offers long term protection

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – India’s Bharat Biotech said on Saturday a booster dose of...

whtc.com

Indian hospitals have plenty COVID hospital beds for children

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian states have reserved more than double the COVID-19 hospital beds for children than recommended by federal experts out of fear of being under-prepared, government data shows,. although doctors say not many youngsters have needed critical care yet. The Health Ministry also said on Monday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Ocugen's stock gains 8% on promising COVID-19 booster data from partner Bharat Biotech

Shares of Ocugen Inc. OCGN, -1.83% were up 8.1% in premarket trading on Monday, two days after a preprint came out Friday outlining Phase 2 clinical trial results for a COVID-19 booster dose being developed by Bharat Biotech, a privately held biotech based in Hyderabad. A preprint is a type of preliminary medical research that has not been peer-reviewed and is a common way to put out scientific information during the pandemic. The 184 participants in the study reported an increase in neutralizing antibody titers in the mid-stage study after receiving a booster dose of Covaxin. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or authorized in the U.S.; however, it's received emergency authorization in more than 17 countries. Ocugen's stock is down 10.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Booster dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine required for immune protection against Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, says study

An additional "booster" dose of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA-based vaccine is needed to provide immunity against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study by researchers at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard. The results of this study, reported in the journal Cell, indicate that traditional dosing regimens of COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States do not produce antibodies capable of recognizing and neutralizing the Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
froggyweb.com

Gavi, India’s Bharat discussing possible COVAX use of Covaxin

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Gavi vaccine alliance is in talks with India’s Bharat Biotech to potentially procure the company’s Covaxin COVID-19 shot for the COVAX global vaccine distribution programme, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. “We are in discussion with (Bharat Biotech) as we consider...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Pfizer and BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles jab

Germany's BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer, which partnered up to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in record time, said Wednesday they are working on a shingles vaccine using the same breakthrough mRNA technology. The companies have signed a partnership deal and are aiming for clinical trials to start in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dallassun.com

AGW Bharat India's youth driven news portal

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/ATK): The Covid-19 waves and the following lockdown have drastically impacted the business ventures. Even the biggest business companies, which had a monopoly in the market took a hard blow and succumb to heavy loss. When most citizens of the country were struggling to maintain...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19: India supplies 5 lakh more Covaxin doses to Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharat Biotech on Monday informed that India has supplied another batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, "Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

India grants EUA to Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in children

The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in children aged 12 to 18 years. In October this year, an expert panel of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting EUA to the vaccine for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
whtc.com

China’s aviation sector aims for profitability this year – regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s aviation sector will aim to turn losses into profits this year with an expected recovery to 85% of its pre-COVID volume of domestic passenger trips, the aviation regulator said on Monday. China’s domestic air traffic, once the world’s envy after a fast rebound during...
WORLD
whtc.com

Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Jan 12 -govt officials

CHENNAI (Reuters) – Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India on Jan. 12, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters. The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec....
CELL PHONES

