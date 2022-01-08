ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Bucks Announce The Signing Of A Former Warriors Player

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEhJq_0dgJVOtO00

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced the signing of Jeff Dowtin Jr. He had most recently played for the Golden State Warriors on a two-way contract, before signing a 10-day contract with Milwaukee.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced the signing of Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a 10-day contract, and the announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

Dowtin had most recently been on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, but was waived on Sunday.

He has averages of 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in four games this season for the Warriors.

The 24-year-old played his college basketball at Rhode Island

After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Friday evening, the Bucks are 26-15 in 41 games this season, and they are tied with the Nets in the standings for the second seed in the east.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 29-9 on the season, and the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 7

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, James Harden react to getting thrashed by Giannis, Milwaukee Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets are officially in a slump. Having lost four of their last five games, the only recent game the team won was a road match versus the Indiana Pacers, which happened to be Kyrie Irving’s season debut. James Harden came back from health and safety protocols on Christmas Day and went nuclear in two big wins at Los Angeles over the Lakers and Clippers. But then Kevin Durant returned from the lineup, and even though he has played every bit like himself, the team has now hit a wall.
NBA
RealGM

Bucks Sign Langston Galloway To 10-Day Hardship Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s hardship allowance. A 6-1, 200-pound guard, Galloway most recently appeared in four games with the Brooklyn Nets while on two 10-day contracts and averaged 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.5 minutes per game. Last season, the Saint Joseph’s product played in 40 games with the Phoenix Suns and averaged 4.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
FanSided

Reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks signing Jeff Dowtin to 10-day

As the health and safety protocol numbers rise for the Milwaukee Bucks, they have added another player to a 10-day hardship exception. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks have signed guard Jeff Dowtin, bringing their number of 10-day players to three. Before we get to Dowtin, the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Golden State Warriors#The Phoenix Suns#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are starting to heat up – again – and the latest news suggests he’s listening to offers from the NFL. Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, received some interesting information from Harbaugh. His father, Larry Clemson, told 247Sports that Harbaugh will “entertain” offers from the NFL.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders sends message after landing another top recruit

Deion Sanders sent a clear message to the rest of the college football world after bringing another top recruit to Jackson State. Kevin Coleman Jr., a four-star recruit considered one of the top ten wide receivers in the 2022 class, announced during Saturday’s All-American Game that he was committing to play for Sanders at Jackson State. Coleman Jr. also had interest from blue-blood programs such as Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
937
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy