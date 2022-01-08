ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of the newest airlines in the US is tackling the pilot shortage by paying them more and hiring from Australia

By Thomas Pallini
Business Insider
 2 days ago
The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider
  • Breeze Airways is one of many airlines bracing for the global shortage of pilots as air travel ramps up.
  • The startup airline is looking to fill about 280 open pilot spots as more aircraft are delivered.
  • Hourly pilot wages are being increased and Australian nationals can also fly for Breeze under the E-3 visa program.

Business Insider

