VP Labs R&D and Deputy CSO at LogRhythm. Protecting our customers from damaging cyber threats. As 2021 ends, one critical theme remains constant within the world of enterprise security — ransomware attacks are continuing to rise, year-over-year, across private and public entities. For example, in its 2020 Internet Crime Report released in March, the FBI confirmed the total cost of attacks reported to the bureau in 2020 amounted to $29.1 million, an increase of more than 200% from the year before. This data tells us ransomware attacks are happening more often and with heftier price tags.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO