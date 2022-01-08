ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon distributor recalls 28,000 pounds of ground beef

By Danielle Haynes
 2 days ago
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Oregon-based meat distributor has recalled more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The USDA's Food and Safety Inspection Service said Thursday that the raw ground beef was produced Dec. 20 and bears the establishment number "EST. 965" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The ground beef was shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart and WinCo were among the retail locations that sold the product.

A third-party laboratory detected E. coli in a sample of the beef.

The FSIS urged consumers not to consume the meat if they purchased it and instead said the product should be thrown out or returned to the retail location where it was purchased.

E. coli infection can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting. In children and older adults, it can cause life-threatening kidney failure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Laura
1d ago

All the animals were killed (slaughtered) needlessly. They should never be slaughtered but this time it was for absolute nothing.

