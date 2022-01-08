Power REIT: Upside Still Exists Despite A Massive Run

The great thing about the stock market is that it gives you the opportunity to buy into companies of all different types and sizes. You can buy everything from technology companies to service companies to restaurants and more. One interesting corner of the market is the personal care space. And one prospect in this corner is a company called Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH). Over the past few years, the financial performance of the company, at least on its top line, has suffered. Some of its cash flow figures have suffered as well, though not all of them have. The pandemic really threw the company for a loop, but recent performance reported by management shows an entity that is quickly recovering from that downturn. Ultimately, there are some risks associated with buying into a company like this, but given how cheap shares are today, some upside might still exist moving forward.

