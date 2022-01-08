ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power REIT: Upside Still Exists Despite A Massive Run

Power REIT has continued to expand at a rapid pace, driven by property acquisitions. One of the most rapidly growing REITs on the market today is a company called Power REIT (PW). Over just the past few months, the company has demonstrated significant expansion on both its top and bottom lines,...

CatchMark Becomes An Inflation Play

When we first covered CatchMark, we outlined the company's history and the highly destructive Triple-T deal. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was reeling from a dividend cut when we first covered this REIT. Investors were obviously disillusioned and there was a sense of disbelief about how CTT could lose money on a deal when the underlying asset had appreciated so much. With year-end tax-loss selling just around the corner and the forward multiple not exactly looking cheap, we decided to stay out. The stock did drop sharply into year end, but has since recovered back to where it was when we wrote about it. It has underperformed its peers and we think there is some alpha here to be had.
Sally Beauty Holdings: Shares Still Have Some Room To Run

The great thing about the stock market is that it gives you the opportunity to buy into companies of all different types and sizes. You can buy everything from technology companies to service companies to restaurants and more. One interesting corner of the market is the personal care space. And one prospect in this corner is a company called Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH). Over the past few years, the financial performance of the company, at least on its top line, has suffered. Some of its cash flow figures have suffered as well, though not all of them have. The pandemic really threw the company for a loop, but recent performance reported by management shows an entity that is quickly recovering from that downturn. Ultimately, there are some risks associated with buying into a company like this, but given how cheap shares are today, some upside might still exist moving forward.
Goodness Growth Holdings: Top Pick For Near-Term Investment

Jon Decourcey joined Viridian Capital Advisors as Director of Equity Research in November 2020. Prior to this, Mr. Decourcey worked for the Canaccord Genuity equity research team in 2014, initially in the Infrastructure and Manufacturing Technology sector, and since 2018, with a focus on the Cannabis sector. There, he was responsible for the research coverage of public companies involved in the U.S. cannabis industry, from vertically integrated cannabis operators, to branded products manufacturers and ancillary service providers. He also developed and maintained proprietary market forecast models for the U.S. cannabis and hemp-derived CBD markets overall, and for specific states individually.
Treace Medical Concepts provides Q4 and FY prelim net sales ahead of analysts consensus

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) provided preliminary unaudited results for fourth quarter and full year 2021. The company expects net sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 to be in the range of $33.1 to $33.4 million and $94.1 to $94.4 million (prior guidance of $90 million to $95 million), respectively, representing an increase in the range of 37% to 39% and 64% to 65% over the same periods last year, respectively.
Sandstorm Gold highlights record revenue, gold ounces sold in 2021

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) says it sold ~67.5K attributable gold equiv. oz. and realized preliminary revenues totaling $114.8M for FY 2021, both representing company records. During Q4, Sandstorm says it sold ~16.6K attributable gold equiv. oz. and realized preliminary revenues of $29.8M. Q4 preliminary cost of sales excluding depletion totaled $3.7M,...
Blackstone's Fortress Against Fed Hikes

Most of BX's credit fund consists of floating rate securities, positioning it to profit from rising interest rates. Blackstone (BX) succeeded in expanding its assets under management "AUM" by 25% in Q3 2021, compared to Q3 2020, and 50% compared to 2019 levels. Several accommodative industry trends shaping the private equity and debt space help its partners attract capital from anyone who has it, from pension funds, college endowments, sovereign wealth funds to affluent retail investors. The spike in demand is industry-wide, but BX's position allows it to gain a sizable market share of the sector's capital inflows.
Asensus Surgical trades in green on prelim FY21 corporate update

In its prelim 2021 year-end corporate update, Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) reported 500+ procedures performed globally during Q4 (+25% Y/Y) while 2K+ procedures were performed globally (+42% Y/Y). Six Senhance Surgical Programs were initiated during the quarter, including two previously unannounced programs in Germany and Ukraine while in the year 10...
SI-BONE guides Q4 and FY21 revenue above consensus

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) expects Q4 preliminary revenue to be in the range of $24.9-$25.2 million ($24.55M consensus), reflecting growth of 13%-14% Y/Y. U.S. revenue is expected to be in the range of $23.1-$23.3M, reflecting growth of 12%-13% compared to the prior year period. International revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.8-$1.9 million.
Insider Weekends: Co-Founder Of EverQuote Acquires $1.45 Million Worth Of Stock

Director David B. Blundin acquired $1.45 million worth of EverQuote stock. Reviewing the list of companies that were at a new 52-week high and the ones that had hit a fresh 5- week low last week, I was struck by just how many of the companies in the 52-week high list were financial/banking companies and from the energy sector. Similarly, a large number of companies in the 52-week low list were either biotech companies or from the technology sector. Pretty much every company in the top 5 purchases list this week are from the technology or healthcare sector and some of them have seen their stocks drop anywhere from 61% to 77% during the last year. The sector rotation we discussed in our 2022 outlook article on Seeking Alpha appears to be in full swing and accelerated in the first week of 2022.
