Police search for missing 14-year-old Georgia girl
JONESBORO — Police in Clayton County are asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was...thegeorgiasun.com
JONESBORO — Police in Clayton County are asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was...thegeorgiasun.com
Yes lord I stand in agreement. If two or three are gathered in your name you will be here with us. I pray this baby , I pray that she is protected and covered in the blood of Jesus. I pray she returns home to here family and if there is a reason she left . The you provide her peace and understanding . She is yours. You know the plan you have for her. I pray that she can begin to see the plans clear. God we love you for being a just and loving God. In Jesus name. Thank you God
God please protect this baby from all harm, and bring her home safe, Jesus name Amen
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 9