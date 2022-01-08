ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Police search for missing 14-year-old Georgia girl

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JONESBORO — Police in Clayton County are asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was...

thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 9

Brittany
1d ago

Yes lord I stand in agreement. If two or three are gathered in your name you will be here with us. I pray this baby , I pray that she is protected and covered in the blood of Jesus. I pray she returns home to here family and if there is a reason she left . The you provide her peace and understanding . She is yours. You know the plan you have for her. I pray that she can begin to see the plans clear. God we love you for being a just and loving God. In Jesus name. Thank you God

Reply
12
Florida Chic
2d ago

God please protect this baby from all harm, and bring her home safe, Jesus name Amen

Reply
12
Related
The Georgia Sun

Inmate dies in Floyd County Jail

A 55-year-old Floyd County Jail inmate has died, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Jail staff discovered David Lee Daniel unresponsive in his cell Friday just after 11 p.m. Jail staff initiated lifesaving efforts and the inmate was transported to a local hospital. Ultimately, jail staff and hospital...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Newnan police officer dies of COVID

NEWNAN — Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship confirmed yesterday that Newnan Police Officer Ricky Tostenson lost his battle with COVID-19. Tostenson was a 10 year veteran with the Newnan Police Department and served a total of 18 years in law enforcement. Tostenson was most recently assigned to the School...
NEWNAN, GA
The Georgia Sun

Two men shot in Bibb County Monday night

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of two people shot. The incident was reported to have occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday night , at a residence in the 2100 block of Adams Ave. Both male victims later identified as 49-year-old Brian Williams and 36-year-old Tony...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Jonesboro, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Georgia Sun

Hindsight: Most Popular Georgia News Stories of 2021

In a previous article we featured the most important news items of 2021 in Georgia. However, the most important stories aren’t always the most popular stories. Often readers are drawn to the spectacular, the bizarre, or the things that they believe can’t or shouldn’t happen in their communities.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

70-year-old Georgia man shot inside his home

A 70-year-old Georgia resident was shot in his home at about 11:42 p.m. Monday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, shooting victim, 70-year-old Peter Taylor, was in is home when he was wounded by gun fire. Paramedics arrived at his home on Century Place and transported him to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

DeKalb County teen goes missing on Christmas Eve

Police are asking for your help finding 14-year-old Aniyah Hardiman. She was last seen on 12/24 at 10:30 p.m. near Treehills Pkwy. in Stone Mountain. Police say she is 5’1″ and about 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown braids. She was wearing a long sleeve gray crop top and pink, blue, and white pajama pants.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mundy
The Georgia Sun

DUI arrest made in serious injury motorcycle crash in Acworth

ACWORTH — A 47-year-old motorcycle driver has been seriously injured after a crash Sunday involving a pickup truck in Acworth. The Cobb County Police Department is assisting the City of Acworth Police Department with the investigation of the crash that occurred just after 6:15 p.m. on Cherokee Street north of Lake Acworth Drive in the city of Acworth.
ACWORTH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon man dead after Christmas Eve pedestrian crash

MACON — A 54-year-old Macon man is dead after a Christmas Eve pedestrian crash. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on Anthony Road near Cedar Street. The incident was called into Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 9:50 p.m. Friday night. According...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Black Hair
The Georgia Sun

Police investigate pedestrian homicide in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating the homicide of a pedestrian on Windsor Oak Circle in Lawrenceville. The pedestrian has died as a result of his injuries. According to detectives, this incident appears to be an intentional act and is being investigated as a Homicide. The Homicide...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Outback Steakhouse evacuated after bomb threat

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of an Outback Steakhouse in Georgia Sunday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Outback Steakhouse on Arkwright Road in regard to a bomb threat just after 7:45 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, an unknown person called the restaurant and...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Marietta Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

MARIETTA — Cobb County police officers are investigating a serious injury traffic crash that occurred on Barrett Lakes Boulevard near 2679 Barrett Lakes Boulevard over the weekend. According to police spokesman Wayne Delk, preliminary information indicates that a red Kawasaki Vulcan 900 motorcycle, operated by a 29-year-old Marietta man...
MARIETTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy