How Apple Fitness+ complements my workout routine

Apple Fitness+ has been available for selected users for more than a year. It got its first major expansion a couple of months ago, giving me my first chance to try it. After a few months, I can say that Apple’s fitness subscription service has already integrated really well with my workout routine.

About a year ago, I decided I’d put my Apple Watch to use. I’d wake up every day as soon as I could, grab my AirPods Pro, and go for a walk or a run. So far, I’ve been doing great. In the Fitness app, I can see my progress: every time my pace improves, when my cardio fitness goes up, and the daily average exercise I practice.

When Apple announced that Fitness+ would arrive in Brazil, I was really eager to try it out. Even though it only has Portuguese subtitles and not a dubbed version, I’ve been able to understand the exercises. Not only that, but I was really looking forward to having this ultimate Apple integration using my Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch Series 7, my Samsung QLED, and a pair of HomePod mini.

Unlike some people, I don’t own gym accessories and a Peloton would also never fit in my home. Luckily, Apple has also considered that when developing Fitness+. There are plenty of exercises that I’m the only tool required, and that’s great.

So far, I have focused on three main fitness exercises alongside my workout routine: meditation, yoga, and dance classes. I love how diverse the team of instructors of Apple Fitness+ are. All of them have an amazing vibe as they really push you to complete the exercises.

Personally, I love dancing with Ben, although my dance moves are terrible. I also really appreciate the mindfulness JoAnna helps me achieve with her meditation practices. And, although I like the full Apple setup, I only need my Apple Watch and my iPhone to start exercising with Fitness+. Super handy.

Apple’s fitness service offers 11 types of exercises and the company is always adding a ton of new workouts every week. As I wrote in the headline, Apple Fitness+ is the perfect complement for my workout routine, as there’s always something different for me to discover.

Not only that, but I just feel it’s very satisfactory to close my rings just when the lesson is coming to an end. It’s the feeling of achievement that keeps me motivated.

Alongside these exercises, I also had the chance to use the Time to Walk feature on multiple occasions. Recently, I went for a walk with Prince William himself and it was a pleasure. Getting to know more about his children and his tastes, while discussing important subjects is amazing. Combining that with his favorite tunes and Apple Watch photo glances of his personal life, it’s just an amazing combo. The Time to Walk feature has potential and I can’t wait to find out who Apple is going to bring next.

Price and what comes next

Another thing that makes Apple Fitness+ worth for me is the Apple One bundle. I truly need 2TB of iCloud and as I’m an Apple Music subscriber, love Apple TV+, and (sometimes) play Apple Arcade games, it’s amazing that I can have a workout subscription as a bonus.

Although Apple One Premier (Premium in Brazil) is cheaper than in the US (around $15 compared to the $30 US citizens have to pay), I think this is a perfect bundle for any Apple user who needs a ton of iCloud and is subscribe to at least another of the company’s services.

Not only that, but Apple keeps adding value to Apple Fitness+. Just recently the company announced Collections and the “Time to Run” feature. A press release explains what’s coming in a couple of days:

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness and wellness service built entirely around Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, is introducing Collections and Time to Run on January 10. Collections are a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organized to help users reach a goal, and Time to Run is an audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners, featuring popular running routes in some of the most notable cities.

As someone who managed by himself to learn how to run 5Ks, it’s so exciting to see the company also helping more people run their first 5K, find the perfect balance poses for yoga, strengthen their back, hips, and more.

9to5Mac’s take

Apple Fitness+ is the ultimate service for Apple users. It gathers the more hard-core customers with Apple’s ultimate products and services. Here, the more company devices you have, the better is your experience.

And even if you only own a couple of devices from Apple, you still can take advantage of exciting instructors, intense playlists, and a ton of new workouts.

Personally, I was going to say that I don’t want to trade my outdoor routine for Apple Fitness+ but as the company keeps adding value to the subscription, mostly with new challenges, and new running insights, I can’t wait to integrate more and more of the service with my workout routine.

If it can make me feel healthier, more focused during the day, and achieve my goals, why wouldn’t I embrace it?

I’m eager to share more about my Apple Fitness+ experience with you, but, first, let me know in the comment section below how you like the service. Is it of any help to you? Share your thoughts.

