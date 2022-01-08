Gang assault ends with man hit, killed by train at Bronx subway station: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A good Samaritan died while trying to save a man who fell onto the subway tracks in the Bronx during what police described as a gang assault on New Year’s Day, according to the NYPD.

Police on Saturday released photos of nearly a dozen people wanted in connection with the deadly attack.

Investigators said the group approached a 38-year-old man on the southbound platform for the B and D trains at the Fordham Road station around 2:40 a.m. on Jan 1. One of the suspects displayed a knife and the group then assaulted the man, police said.

The victim fell onto the tracks during the attack, just as a train was coming into the station, according to investigators. Another man, 36, went down onto the tracks to help the victim and was fatally struck by the train, police said. The assault victim was able to avoid being hit and was taken to a hospital with a fractured arm, police said.

The suspects fled the subway station and no arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

