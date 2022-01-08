ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gang assault ends with man hit, killed by train at Bronx subway station: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A good Samaritan died while trying to save a man who fell onto the subway tracks in the Bronx during what police described as a gang assault on New Year’s Day, according to the NYPD.

Police on Saturday released photos of nearly a dozen people wanted in connection with the deadly attack.

Investigators said the group approached a 38-year-old man on the southbound platform for the B and D trains at the Fordham Road station around 2:40 a.m. on Jan 1. One of the suspects displayed a knife and the group then assaulted the man, police said.

The victim fell onto the tracks during the attack, just as a train was coming into the station, according to investigators. Another man, 36, went down onto the tracks to help the victim and was fatally struck by the train, police said. The assault victim was able to avoid being hit and was taken to a hospital with a fractured arm, police said.

The suspects fled the subway station and no arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 248

Supreme 12860
2d ago

Sometimes it is better to have an illegal gun in your possession than to get caught without one. Had this man had that gun? the outcome would be very different.Now his parents have to bury their child.

Reply(43)
91
Ali “Truth always hurts” Imtiaz
2d ago

Everyone of those gang members and all gangs must be destroyed completely because they are cancer of the society. Every person who knows a gang of gang member need to help law enforcement

Reply(43)
64
Danielle S Walker
2d ago

they should be all charged with murder because it wouldn't have happened with if wasn't for their actions

Reply(18)
60
 

