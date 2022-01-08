ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Peter Bogdanovich dies at 82

By Scott Simon
wvxu.org
 2 days ago

Peter Bogdanovich made a life in the movies. He died this week at the age of 82. He was just 16 when he said he was 18 to audition for Stella Adler Studio of Acting. He went on to snag small roles in...

Variety

Remembering Peter Bogdanovich, a Storyteller Who Kept Old Hollywood’s Memory Alive

Peter Bogdanovich was born too late, but also at just the right time. The 82-year-old film critic, historian, advocate and maker, who died Thursday, first blinked his eyes in 1939, the year Alfred Hitchcock moved to Hollywood, Mr. Smith went to Washington and John Ford made “Stagecoach.” He’d surely love to have worked during the 50-year “Golden Age” he identified as 1912-1962. And though he is most closely associated with the New Hollywood movement of the late ’60s and ’70s, his filmography feels anything but modern. Bogdanovich’s two best films, “The Last Picture Show” (1971) and “Paper Moon” (1973) were shot in...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Cher, Barbra Streisand, and more react to the death of Peter Bogdanovich

Collaborators, friends, and admirers alike are reacting to the death of legendary director and film historian Peter Bogdanovich, who died early Thursday morning at age 82. Cybill Shepherd, who was involved in a relationship with Bogdanovich from 1971 to 1978, recalled working on her first film with him, calling the experience "a blessing."
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Peter Bogdanovich Remembered By Hollywood, Including Cybill Shepherd and Barbra Streisand

Hollywood is mourning the passing of Peter Bogdanovich. The iconic director of films like Paper Moon and The Last Picture Show passed away at the age of 82. His legacy will live on in his amazing films and the influence he left behind for other films. Actors and creatives have taken to sharing stories and memories of Bogdanovich since the news of his passing broke.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Peter Bogdanovich: a loving cineaste and fearless genius of cinema

Peter Bogdanovich was the blazing night-sky comet of the New Hollywood generation whose trajectory got knocked off course a little, by personal tragedy and the contingencies of show business, but kept hurtling onwards with brilliant work and passionate cinephilia to the very end. His first four hits, Targets (1968), The Last Picture Show (1971), What’s Up Doc? (1972) and Paper Moon (1973) were somehow both thrillingly and authentically modern and yet also instantly belonged to the classic pantheon. With the touch of restless young genius, he seemed to reinvent pulp crime, the western, the road movie and the screwball comedy – in short order.
MOVIES
The Independent

20 directors who hated their own movies, from Stanley Kubrick to David Fincher

There’s no denying that making a film is difficult.Not only does getting a story from script to screen cost millions (at least, those with well-known actors do), but it also requires both cast and crew to devote years to a singular project.Despite filmmaking being a labour of love, there are still occasions when a director – the person who arguably spends the most amount of time working on a film – can dislike the final results.The majority of cases stem from studio interference: when filmmakers have to make changes to their work due to creative differences with the financiers.Other common...
MOVIES
wvxu.org

Actor Sidney Poitier, who changed the face of Hollywood, dies at 94

TONY CURTIS: (As John Jackson) What's eatin' you? Just because I called you a... SIDNEY POITIER: (As Noah Cullen) Yeah. MONDELLO: Prison escapees Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier chained together in "The Defiant Ones." (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE DEFIANT ONES") CURTIS: (As John Jackson) I didn't make any rules. POITIER:...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘He threatened my career’: 22 actors who didn’t get along with their directors

The Hollywood ideal is for actors and directors to make magic together. Think Gena Rowlands or John Cassavetes, or Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. But sometimes, regardless of the quality of the film that gets made, actors can’t stand their directors and vice versa.What’s interesting about actor-director feuds, though, is that it’s very easy to keep quiet about them. Nobody gets along with everyone, and having many creative people operating in a tiny bubble will inevitably spark tension. So if a bit of off-camera vitriol spills out from the set and into public record, you just know real toxicity...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Begged Francis Ford Coppola to Cast Him in ‘Godfather Part 3’

Nicolas Cage may be part of a Hollywood filmmaking dynasty, but that doesn’t mean he’s received any special favors over the course of his career, even when he specifically asks for them. In a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cage joined fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, and Simon Rex to discuss their 2021 films. In response to a question about a film they would want to make that no one would let them, Cage chimed in with a story from his past involving his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, and the final installment of “The Godfather” trilogy. “This is...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sidney Poitier: The charming trailblazer who continually challenged stereotypes

If you want to know what white middle-class America made of Sidney Poitier, a good place to start is with the reception the Manhattan socialites played by Stockard Channing and Donald Sutherland give to Will Smith’s con artist in the movie of hit play Six Degrees of Separation (1993). Smith plays Paul, a stranger who turns up at their door, saying that he has just been mugged and claiming he is Poitier’s son. They’re delighted by him. He is urbane, charming, well-educated... just like his dad – and seemingly possesses no threat to them. They’re only too delighted to lavish...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Steve Martin Did His Own Spin on ‘Cyrano’ in 1987

The Jan. 28 release of Joe Wright’s Cyrano, in which Peter Dinklage plays the lovelorn lead, is the latest example of Hollywood’s enduring infatuation with the 1897 Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac. Among those to play Cyrano on the silver screen were José Ferrer (1950), Christopher Plummer (1962), Gérard Depardieu (1990) and Kevin Kline (2008). And that doesn’t include modernizations — the most memorable of which is 1987’s Roxanne. In that version, written by and starring a 41-year-old Steve Martin (Australia’s Fred Schepisi directed), the lead is not a French Army cadet but a small-town fireman named Charlie “C.D.” Bales...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
