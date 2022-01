MINNEAPOLIS — On this week's KARE in the Kitchen we have a special guest from our sister station KSDK in St. Louis. News anchor Michelle Li is joining us to talk all things dumplings. We've talked about Michelle a lot this week after one of her viewers left a racist voicemail about being "very Asian" and told her to keep her "Korean to herself." This all happened after Michelle talked about eating dumplings for New Year's. Now she's turning it into something positive and sharing her dumpling recipe with us!

