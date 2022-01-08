Chance of Showers, Warmer & Breezy

Hospitals worked Monday to save several people who were gravely injured in a Bronx apartment fire as a clearer picture emerged of what caused New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades. Dozens of people were hospitalized after the fire Sunday, which authorities say broke out at around 11...
(CNN) — Bob Saget channeled his grief into helping others and now some of his famous friends are doing the same in the wake of his death. The comedian who became known as America's dad after playing Danny Tanner on "Full House" died Sunday at the age of 65.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
Washington — Republican Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio is refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, he announced Sunday, joining the ranks of allies of former President Donald Trump who are bucking the panel's requests for information. The select committee...
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders canceled class a fourth day in the nation’s third-largest district as negotiations with the teachers’ union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols failed to produce an agreement over the weekend. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro...
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has launched its first TV ad attacking Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who announced on Sunday that he will run for reelection. In the new ad, called “Himself,” the DSCC describes Johnson as a self-serving politician who has pushed for laws that will benefit him and his wealthy political donors.
Take-Two Interactive, maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption,” is buying Zynga, maker of “FarmVille” and “Words With Friends,” in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12.7 billion. The acquisition announced Monday would wed a powerhouse in console gaming, Take-Two,...
MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
