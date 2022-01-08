ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Arrests made in mass shooting that killed four people at Mississippi New Year’s Eve Party

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
Four people have been charged in connection with a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed four people in Gulfport.

Gulport Police Chief Chris Ryle reported the arrests Friday.

Mario Clark, 23, has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

Vincent Jaquan Armstrong, 18, has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

Khalid Williams, 26, has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of shooting into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Xavier Preston, 23, is currently in custody in Kentucky on an unrelated charge. Once he is extradited, he will be charged with one count each of first- and second-degree murder.

The arrests stem from a fight that started at a Gulfport New Year’s party that escalated into a mass shooting. Police responded to 911 calls at 11:58 p.m. Friday.

Police say more than 50 shots were fired by multiple people using everything from small handguns to assault rifles.

When police arrived, they found six men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three men died from their injuries the night of the shooting and a fourth victim later died at the hospital.

Gulfport (Mississippi) Police Chief Chris Ryle said the party had a deadly combination – drugs, alcohol and assault weapons.

“When there is a party with alcohol, drugs and assault rifles are present, it’s a recipe for disaster and last night again sadly this was proven factual,” Ryle said.

Investigators believe more than 50 shots were fired from a range of weapons including handguns and assault rifles.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

