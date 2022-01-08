ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday sports: COVID is knocking out the competition in skating, tennis and the NBA

By Tom Goldman
KUCB
 2 days ago

Washington Times

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas upbeat as reports of locker room tension surface

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas says she‘s “thrilled” to be competing on the women’s team, but apparently not all of her teammates share her enthusiasm. Two female Penn swimmers told sports website OutKick in anonymous interviews that team members are frustrated and upset as...
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Barbara Schett reacts to Rafael Nadal criticizing Novak Djokovic

Eurosport tennis expert Barbara Schett reacted to Rafael Nadal criticizing Novak Djokovic as she said she believes there will be lots of negative thoughts going towards Djokovic's way at the moment. After Djokovic's visa was cancelled, Nadal said everything could have been avoided had Djokovic been vaccinated. Also, Nadal said...
TENNIS
PopSugar

Watch Mariah Bell's Breathtaking Short Program From the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships

After a spectacular short program totaling 75.55 points on Jan. 6, Mariah Bell leads the women's competition at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships. According to NBC Sports, should Bell, 25, win Nationals, she'd be the oldest national champ in 95 years. The competition also marks the last one before the sport's Beijing Olympic team is announced, and if Bell were to get on that coveted roster, she'd reportedly be the oldest US Olympic women's singles skater in 94 years. Three women will make the team, and it would be her Olympic debut.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of warm-up tournament

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn with an injury from her semi-final at the Melbourne Summer Set as she prepares to defend her Australian Open title.In a statement issued by Tennis Australia Osaka said: “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open.”Later on Twitter Osaka posted: “Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took. I’ll try to rest up and I’ll see you...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match Saturday at a WTA tournament with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover. “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I...
TENNIS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA

