Grab the headphones. Here’s a 360 Reality Audio experience with David Bowie

By Alan Cross
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday (January 8) would have been David Bowie‘s 75th birthday. Monday marks the sixth anniversary of his death. To go with both, we have this new 360 Reality Audio live stream from the Reality tour back in the day. I quote:. “360 Reality...

HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
Rolling Stone

David Bowie’s Estate Sells ‘Entire Body of Work’ in Massive Publishing Deal

David Bowie’s estate has reached a deal to sell the music icon’s songwriting catalog to Warner Music Group’s Warner Chappell in one of the largest music publishing deals to date. According to a press release from Warner Chappell, “the agreement comprises songs from the 26 David Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release, Toy. It also includes the two studio albums from Tin Machine alongside tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects.” The company did not divulge financial details, but sources told Variety that the deal, which includes Bowie’s “entire body of...
Telegraph

Bruce Springsteen leads ageing rockers in race to cash in music rights

Bruce Springsteen fans treated to a special New York set last month were unaware of the career-defining moment taking place off stage. Just a day after he joined Steve Earle and The Dukes for a charity performance, The Boss unveiled a $500m (£369m) music rights sale that cemented his place in rock's hall of fame.
NME

David Bowie’s estate sells catalogue for reported $250million

David Bowie’s estate has sold the late singer’s publishing catalogue to Warner Chappell Music for a price reported to be upwards of $250million (£186million). That’s according to sources who confirmed the news to Variety today (January 3), revealing that a deal has been reached after months of negotiations.
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
The Associated Press

David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive music catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music. More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Fame,” “Rebel Rebel” and “Let’s Dance” on 26 Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, a posthumous studio album release, Toy, two studio albums from Tin Machine, as well as tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects, are included.
1029thebuzz.com

The Beatles Back On Top Of The Billboard Charts

The success of the Peter Jackson's nearly eight-hour The Beatles: Get Back documentary on Disney+ still lingers with the band's 1970 Let It Be album sitting on top of the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart for the first time. Upon its original release, Let It Be hit Number One on...
Frank Mastropolo

David Bowie's Final Studio: Magic Shop

"That was a magic moment" The Magic Shop opened in 1988 well before Bloomingdale's, MoMA and a luxury hotel became its neighbors in New York's SoHo. The increase in the area's rental value spelled the end of the studio. Despite the offer of financial help from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, owner Steve Rosenthal was unable to buy the space from his landlord. While Rosenthal continues his business of mixing and restoring classic recordings, the Magic Shop closed March 16, 2016.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Steve Perry Blasts Vocalists Who Use Auto-Tune

Steve Perry is decrying the prevalence of Auto-Tune, the popular audio tool used for pitch correction and vocal effects. "Auto-Tune has turned everybody into the same singer," the former Journey frontman said in a new interview with Kyle Meredith, "which I think is tragic." First introduced in 1997 by mathematician...
antiMUSIC

David Bowie's Full Publishing Catalog Sold

David Bowie's estate has sold the rights to the music legend's entire music catalog to Warner Chappell, which is the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. The company tweeted the good news on Monday morning (January 3rd), "Today, with the estate of David Bowie, we're honored to announce a landmark deal and be called home to Bowie's revolutionary song catalog spanning six decades and including trailblazers such as 'Space Oddity,' 'Changes,' 'Ziggy Stardust,' and more."
NME

Watch Noel Gallagher cover David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’

Noel Gallagher has covered David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’ as part of a special livestream to celebrate what would have been Bowie’s birthday. The online celebration marked the rock icon’s 75th birthday and was broadcast yesterday (January 8). As well as Gallagher, it featured the...
Punknews.org

David Bowie estate sells Bowie's publishing for around $250 million

Following the massive sales involving the publishing rights of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, and others, the estate of David Bowie has now made a deal to sell the entirety of Bowie's publishing rights, which spans six decades. Today, it was announced that the estate sold Bowie's publishing for "upwards of $250 million" to Warner Chappell Music.
uticaphoenix.net

David Bowie’s Masters Acquired By Warner Chappell Music –

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) and the estate of David Bowie today announced that WCM has acquired the global music publishing rights to Bowie’s revolutionary song catalog. The landmark deal includes Bowie’s entire body of work, encompassing hundreds of songs spanning the iconic artist and songwriter’s six-decade career, including trailblazers such as “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Life on Mars?,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Starman,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame,” “Young Americans,” “Golden Years,” “Heroes,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Modern Love,” “Let’s Dance,” “Where Are We Now?,” “Lazarus,” and many more. The agreement comprises songs from the 26 David Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release, Toy. It also includes the two studio albums from Tin Machine, along with tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects.
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s the final word on Canadian music sales and streaming for 2021

With the calendar flipping to a new year, it’s time to look back on what music Canadians bought and streamed in 2021. Here are the official year-end stats from MRC Data. This is the sum total of all physical and digital albums sold in the country. Overall, things were down 12.1%. In 2021, we bought 6,077,623 albums, down from 6,911,375 in 2020. Ontario led the way with sales of 2,089,119 units (a drop of 15.0%). Manitoba saw the fewest sales with 185,355 units (-6.6%)
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Eddie Vedder’s bad bar brawl

On November 18, 1993, Eddie Vedder went out for some drinks with Chicago White Sox pitcher, Jack McDowell. They were in New Orleans and decided to light up the town. But then Eddie got very, very drunk. Sometime around 5 in the morning, someone (maybe Eddie) might (or might not)...
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

What does the universe sound like? Let’s listen.

First a little nerdery. Light and all forms of radiation are part of the electromagnetic spectrum. It’s possible to shift their frequencies way, way down to where it becomes sound, making it possible for us to listen to everything from infrared to visible light to X-rays and gamma rays. Infrared, which is emitted at lower can be transposed into bass sounds while gamma rays can be heard as screaming treble. This conversion is called sonification.
Telegraph

David Bowie's back catalogue bought by Warner Brothers for $250m

David Bowie’s music back catalogue has been bought by Warner Brothers for $250 million in what is believed to be a record deal for a British artist. Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has acquired the publishing rights to songs from 26 studio albums released during Bowie’s lifetime, as well as the posthumously released album Toy and his two albums with the band Tin Machine.
mxdwn.com

Spoon Covers David Bowie’s Iconic “I Can’t Give Everything Away”

Prior to the release of their much anticipated album Lucifer On The Sofa which is scheduled for February 11, Spoon recently shared their cover of David Bowie’s iconic “I Can’t Give Everything Away.” Frontman Britt Daniel truly channels the musical icon with his superb vocal performance. Check out the cover below!
