No spoilers allowed

Alpena News
 2 days ago

Got spoilers? For heaven’s sake, keep them to yourself. I’m lookin’ at you, Steve. Ever since my coworker saw the latest Spider-Man movie, he’s practically had to duct tape his mouth shut to keep from blurting out the juicy details to the other superhero nerds in the...

www.thealpenanews.com

fame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Spoilers For January 2022

Hope will warn Taylor and Steffy not to interfere in Brooke and Ridge’s marriage and an argument will ensue, coming up this month on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also, Carter will be unnerved when Zende says he thinks Paris may be interested in another man. Plus, will Douglas tell Thomas what he saw on New Year’s Eve? Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for January 2022.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 11 episode 2 spoilers: Tests and an epidemic

Season 11 episode 2 will be arriving on BBC One in a single week’s time, and this one will allow Trixie and Sister Frances to show off the fruits of their labor!. Over the course of this upcoming episode, you’ll see the clinic end up being incredibly important to the community, a reminder of all of the strides Dr. Turner and the other characters have made over the past few years. Of course, there are going to be some standard patient-of-the-week plots and heartwarming stories as well. If you love this show, this is going to be right up your alley — there are subtle evolutions while also a story that feels quintessential to the Call the Midwife world.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 spoilers: More teases on Phillip, Kate relationship

Moving into This Is Us season 6, we know that eventually, Kate and Phillip will be together. The larger question comes in how it’s going to come about. They work together, but from what we’ve seen, Phillip is hardly a ray of sunshine. In a lot of ways, he’s surly — remember that at first, he chastised Kate repeatedly before eventually coming around and seeing that she’s good at her job.
TV SERIES
94.9 KYSS FM

‘1883’ Bids Goodbye to More Characters as Tensions Rise [Spoiler Alert]

1883 brought the tension to the boil-over point during Episode 3, which bid farewell to several more characters while also offering a few tender moments. Episode 3 opens with a wagon that's bogged down in a rut, and then one of the immigrants traveling on the wagon train that's headed West is accidentally killed after he does not listen to Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott). The next minutes are a montage of all of the various ways some of the travelers wind up dying along the way during the early days of the arduous journey, but as many obstacles as they have to face and overcome every day, there is one hurdle they cannot clear: They come to a river the wagons cannot cross, forcing them to make a decision to either turn West or East to find a place to ford or ferry, which will cost them valuable time as winter approaches.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

11 huge Neighbours spoilers for next week

Neighbours spoilers follow. We're back with another year of Neighbours and the first order of business is to check in on Terese to see whether she met a grisly end at Lassiters. Here are 11 Neighbours spoilers to look forward to next week as the soap makes its return for...
TV SERIES
keysweekly.com

SPOILER ALERT: HOT WHEELS ARE STILL IN STYLE

Kids are a simple lot. With no retirement plans to choose from or funny noises in their car to worry about, they tend to focus on uncomplicated joys such as…will I get that Pokémon game for Christmas? And it’s darn refreshing. With that in mind, Keys Weekly...
ISLAMORADA, FL
iheart.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home - SPOILER REVIEW!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the coolest movies I have ever seen. I am a big Spider-Man fan and grew up on Tobey and to an extent, Andrew. Seeing them share the screen with Tom Holland was magical. In my opinion Andrew stole the show. He was hilarious...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Spoilers: Who Are Clayton Echard’s Final Three, And Did ABC’s Promo Already Reveal Them?

Whether you agree with Clayton Echard being The Bachelor or not, his time has come, and Season 26 looks like it’s going to bring the drama. For those of you who like to read the last page of a book first, we’re here to help you out by revealing the alleged three finalists of the upcoming season. But did ABC already spoil its ending, when it showed The Bachelor lead Echard saying “I love you” to three different women on the season preview? It might not be as clear-cut as they made it seem.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Clayton Echard Fell in Love With Three Contestants on Season 26 of 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor. In 2021, ABC announced that the next leading man of the ABC series The Bachelor is Clayton Echard. Clayton was a contestant from Michelle Young's Bachelorette season. During Episode 6 of The Bachelorette, Clayton was chosen to go on the sweetest one-on-one date that was entirely planned out by the fifth graders she taught. Michelle and Clayton were picked up in a limo with pizza, jelly worms, and gummy bears. Clayton and the Minnesota native went on a date to a museum.
CELEBRITIES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Are You Sensitive to Pre-Release Spoilers?

Excitement abounds whenever a new release is imminent for an established franchise. Be they video games, films, or any medium, the continuation of concepts, characters, and conflicts that fans have become attached to always churns the hype machine into gear. Many people, however, tread lightly in the wake of these announcements. Some fans prefer to go into the upcoming release as “blindly” as possible, having their exposure to the new information coincide with their experiencing the full work. Narrative content is usually the most sensitive, but plenty of people go out of their way to avoid information about mechanics, characters, and systems as well. What about you? Do you care about pre-release spoilers?
VIDEO GAMES
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
Ponca City News

Hawkeye full series spoiler review

Body And now the last of 2021’s Disney+ Marvel shows. These Disney+ shows have been an interesting, and dare I say, successful experiment; they’ve given secondary characters the spotlight that helps us learn more about them and informs their growth. And Hawkeye is no different. Always something of...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Spoilers: Jason Confronts His Deepest Fears!

The tension is mounting as we approach the conclusion of SEAL Team Season 5. Paramount+ has dropped some details of what to expect on SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 12. "Jason must confront his deepest fears on the road to healing while Clay and Sonny are forced to take certain matters into their own hands," reads the official description for the episode titled "Keys to Heaven."
TV SERIES
fame10.com

Soap Opera Couples Who Will Reunite In 2022

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B), Days Of Our Lives (DOOL), General Hospital (GH) and The Young and The Restless (Y&R) fans have couples they despise and other pairings they root for. But unfortunately, whether couples break up or get back together is up to the writers, not the fans. The following is a list of twelve soap opera couples who we think will reunite in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
fame10.com

General Hospital: Spoilers For January 2022

The holidays are all but a distant memory now! A new year in Port Charles brings endless opportunities. What will unfold in the land of General Hospital (GH) over the next month? The little town will mourn another loss, while a troublemaker pops back onto the canvas. And there will still be plenty of Carly, Sonny (and Nina) drama! Learn about these storylines and others in the below GH spoilers for January 2022.
TV SERIES
fame10.com

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers For January 2022

The holidays are officially over in the land of Salem, and a new year has begun! What does the first month of 2022 have in store for Days of Our Lives (DOOL) and its fans? Johnny will be up to (some devilish) no good, while Chad continues to scheme. There are also some exits and returns that viewers should know about! Learn more about these storylines and others in the below DOOL spoilers for January 2022.
TV SERIES
CMT

“The Voice” spoiler: Did Wendy Moten Win?

Team Blake Shelton’s Wendy Moten came in second to Kelly Clarkson’s sibling trio Girl Named Tom Tuesday night on the season 21 finale of “The Voice.”. Moten, a singer for Nashville’s Grammy-nominated western swing band The Time Jumpers, was a front-runner all season who captured viewers’ hearts when the 56-year-old tripped over some speakers following a performance and broke both of her arms in November. At the time, Moten said she was okay but later revealed she had to go to the hospital and have surgery to put the bones back together.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Review: Season 2 Blesses Us with Faithful Comedy on a Grand Stage

“I come big or I don’t come at all!” By now, you’ve probably heard Jesse Gemstone, played by “Righteous Gemstones” creator Danny McBride, triumphantly shout this double entendre after crashing his steerhorn-mounted Cadillac into a valet stand. HBO included the scene in its first teaser trailer for Season 2, as well as the network’s 2022 preview reel, and with good reason. The line’s crude implication speaks to Jesse’s, let’s say, atypical moral stance for a professional man of God. The series may be about a family of preachers, but the Gemstones are a far cry from the virtuous lifestyle their congregation...
TV SERIES

