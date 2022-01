It was 15 years ago today–January 9, 2007–that the world got its first look at the iPhone. Things really haven’t been the same since. Here’s how it went down. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.

CELL PHONES ・ 21 HOURS AGO