CES 2022: A BMW that changes colors: Talking Tech podcast

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DCIs_0dgJNwB400

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below . This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Brett Molina:

Hey there listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to talking tech. Lots of auto news out of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. However, one of the coolest features and pieces of tech I saw during the show was this innovation from BMW that lets you change the color of your car with the press of a button. The luxury automaker introduced the iX Flow featuring e-Ink, which is a concept that would allow car owners to change the exterior color of their car by simply pressing a button. I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usa.today.com. BMW says the SUV that's featuring this iX Flow tech includes a specially developed body wrap that is stimulated by electrical signals to change the color of the outside of the car. Lots of clips of this popping up on social media. It looks really cool.

The car starts out white and then it eventually blends into black. It is a super cool feature. One thing I saw a couple folks on social media talk about is how it's kind of temperature sensitive. So if it gets too hot or too cold, that might affect it. But just the idea of it switching that seamlessly, it just looked really, really neat. Now, of course BMW is introducing this technology with the idea that drivers want to personalize their rides. Maybe you wake up one morning and you want a blue car or you wake up and you want a red car. It sounds super cool. Stella Clark, who is the project lead for BMW, talked about this in a video demonstration. She said, quote, "You choose the clothes you wear. You choose your social media status and you can choose the color of your car" end quote. But it's more than just you want a blue car one day.

There's lots of other useful features that BMW demonstrated this technology can use. One really good example is if, say you are in a parking lot and a lot of us have struggled with this, we can't remember where we parked our car. The outside of the car that's using this iX Flow tech could flash different colors. So say if you can't find your car, you maybe go to the app or you maybe hit a button on a key fob and the outside of the car will start blinking so that you can find your car. I thought that was probably the coolest part of all this. If you're going to drive a getaway car, it's actually a bonus too, because then you can change color of your car. That's the first thing I thought of. If you're a fan of the video game Grand Theft Auto, they always had missions where you're running away from police.

And so you could drive into a body shop and get the color of your car changed. That's one of the first things I thought of when I saw this. But still, I just love the idea of, depending on the day of the week, if you want a different color car. I mean, it's super cool. And BMW is among several automakers that introduced stuff at CES. Chevrolet introduced an electric version of the Silverado pickup truck. You can learn more about that and all the coverage of CES by going to tech.usatoday.com.

Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, show ideas, any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CES 2022: A BMW that changes colors: Talking Tech podcast

