Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) rose 16.4% last month as investors favored healthcare stocks and other defensive industries. There wasn't any major news about Walgreens in December. It's announcing quarterly earnings in the first week of January, so whispers could have contributed to the returns. Still, Walgreens' stock price chart is nearly identical to those of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and the Health Care SPDR (NYSEMKT:XLV) exchange-traded fund, which suggests a trend that's common across all healthcare stocks.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO