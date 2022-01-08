ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty Ann Ludwig

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Ann Ludwig was born in Red Cliff on July 1, 1937. The family moved to a farm near Marengo in 1938. After graduation from high school she moved to Milwaukee. She took a summer course with Spencerian College. She enjoyed secretarial work for CPAs, federal, county and several firms until...

www.gmtoday.com

fortatkinsononline.com

Ann Freidig

Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Ann Freidig, entered the gates of heaven on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Ann was born on February 29, 1952 in Monroe, daughter of the late Howard and LaVon (Driefke) Keehn. Ann’s true passion in life was helping and caring for others.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
rdrnews.com

Lucy Kay Russell

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Lucy Kay Russell of Roswell. On Friday December 24, 2021, she was admitted at ENMMC with COVID symptoms complicated by COPD and a heart attack. She departed peacefully on Monday December 27, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
ROSWELL, NM
Lake Charles American Press

Vickie Darlene Verrett

Vickie Darlene Verrett was born Nov. 22, 1950 in Lake Charles, La. to Leroy and Gerry LeFleur. She was a lifelong resident of Southwest Louisiana and she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She is best remembered for her unwavering spirit, strength and courage through all the trials of her life.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Sandusky Register

Shirley Irene Chicotel

HURON — Shirley Irene Chicotel, 84, of Huron, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at Admiral’s Pointe Nursing Facility. Born in the Little Italy section of town in 1937, Shirley’s sauce recipe was handed down from her mother, Reva, but with some later alterations, always over rigatoni, others thought it was a hint sweet like her big soul. Her meatballs were always the same size and tender rather than baked. Midwestern women like Shirley, back then who made good sauce, also made good chili and meatloaves. Shirley’s were, therefore, good too. For dessert, Shirley’s best was lemon meringue pie, but the Christmas cookies were nuts. She hated dirty dishes and liked bright coffee and Pepsi. Shirley’s 2016 rendition of Christmas in Dixie did not go viral but it might have.
HURON, OH
State
Florida State
Sedona Red Rock News

Anne Walker DiBattista

Anne Walker DiBattista, a 24-year resident of Sedona, died Dec. 26, 2021. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1961. She was an enthusiastic champion of the Sedona Main Street Program, actively participating in and orchestrating numerous special community events. She was known to always put the needs of others before her own and, first and foremost, was a fiercely loving wife and mother.
SEDONA, AZ
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Dorothy Jean Newsom

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Dorothy Jean Newsom, 65, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette at 11:30 a.m. with David Hunter officiating. Visitation service will be from 11 a.m. until service time in the cemetery. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
peakofohio.com

Lois S. King

Lois S. King, age 78, of Urbana, passed away December 22, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 9, 1943, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Cleo and Mary (Sauble) Miller. She is preceded in death by her brother: Howard Miller; sister-in-law: Nancy...
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Maria T. Williams

Mrs. Maria T. Williams, of Bascom, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Friday, December 24, 2021, in the Courtyard at the Millpond in Marianna, Florida. Mrs. Williams was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Greenwood, Florida. Graveside celebration of life services will be held...
BASCOM, FL
WSJM

Andrew Michael Kinchen

Andrew’s life began July 15, 1975, in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He grew up in Hartford where he graduated high school. He then went on to Lake Michigan College. Andrew liked to rebuild computers, listen to rock music, working in his yard and helping his neighbor. Andrew loved being a dad and wrestling with his boys.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WSJM

Mary Catherine Smith

Mary Catherine Smith,65, of Watervliet, Michigan passed away on December 25, 2021 at Spectrum Health, Lakeland, St. Joseph, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 4:03 PM.
WATERVLIET, MI
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Obituaries
clintoncountydailynews.com

Braylie Pauline Kellogg

Braylie was a sophomore at Rossville High School. She was a life-long member of 4-H where she enjoyed showing sheep. She was a lover of animals, was passionate about playing basketball, volleyball and softball, enjoyed music, was an avid Purdue fan, and loved hanging with her family and friends. Braylie was a sweet young lady, with a shy disposition until she warmed up to you. That is when her goofy personality and fun sense of humor shined through. Braylie was also a strong young woman that persevered through many of life’s obstacles and did so with grace and humility. She was loved and will be missed by many.
wamwamfm.com

Marjorie Rash Miller

On December 20th, 2021 we bid farewell to Marjorie Rash Miller. Marge shined her light on those she knew for a mere 85 years. Those who were fortunate enough to know her were keenly aware that she never met a stranger, and that you were truly seen by her in even the briefest of encounters.
VINCENNES, IN
kiwaradio.com

Barbara De Jong

Mrs. Barbara De Jong, age 58, of Orange City, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, January 8, at 10:00am, at the Redeemer United Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Todd De Rooy will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at the church.
ORANGE CITY, IA
explore venango

Anna Marie Slusar

Anna Marie Slusar, age 90, of Franklin, PA, formerly of Kennedy Twp., passed on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Loving mother of James Slusar (wife Mary Kay) and Terri Hale (husband Brian) Grandmother of Leslie Slusar, Robert Slusar, Jacob Hale and Lauren Hale. Sister of the late John Skerczak, Mary Moroz,...
x95radio.com

Mildred Briley

She was born April 28, 1918, in rural Centralia on her family farm, daughter of Dwight D. Hardy and Clara Ethel (Stonecipher) Hardy. She married Curtis Briley on June 29, 1940, and they celebrated their 76th Wedding Anniversary before Curtis passed on January 22, 2017. Mildred is survived by several...
WSJM

Dr. Jeffrey E. Richards

Dr. Jeffrey E. Richards of St. Joseph, passed away at 75 from COVID complications on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born on May 17, 1946 to Donna (nee Finnegan) and Edward Joseph Richards in Plymouth, MI. He attended a one-room school in Canton township through the 8th grade, then moved to Ypsilanti and graduated from Roosevelt High School on the campus of Eastern Michigan University. He completed his undergraduate studies at Eastern, then obtained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Michigan State University, graduating in 1972. He began his professional career at the Zeeb Animal Hospital, moving to St. Joseph in 1973 to work at the Freier Animal Hospital. He started his solo practice, The St. Joseph Veterinary Hospital at 2600 Niles Ave. in 1977, moving to 435 Upton Drive 20 years ago and has practiced there until his illness.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
thepampanews.com

George G. Liberty

George G. Liberty, 62 years of age, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully took Jesus’ hand into eternity while surrounded by the joyous laughter of his family as they reminisced of their many shenanigans together on Thursday, December 2, 2021, while in Pampa Regional Medical Center where he had been fighting Covid. He graced this world with his presence on May 25, 1959, in Lynwood, California to George Sr. and Dixie Lea Liberty.
Natchez Democrat

Connie Williams Jeffers

DECATUR – Connie Williams Jeffers, age 76, of Natchez, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Connie was born Sept. 22, 1945, in Fruitdale, AL, to Robert Lee and Margaret Loraine (Simmons) Williams, where she lived until the age of 15. In 1960, she moved to Arlington, TX and attended Arlington High School.
NATCHEZ, MS

