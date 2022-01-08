Betty Ann Ludwig

HURON — Shirley Irene Chicotel, 84, of Huron, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at Admiral’s Pointe Nursing Facility. Born in the Little Italy section of town in 1937, Shirley’s sauce recipe was handed down from her mother, Reva, but with some later alterations, always over rigatoni, others thought it was a hint sweet like her big soul. Her meatballs were always the same size and tender rather than baked. Midwestern women like Shirley, back then who made good sauce, also made good chili and meatloaves. Shirley’s were, therefore, good too. For dessert, Shirley’s best was lemon meringue pie, but the Christmas cookies were nuts. She hated dirty dishes and liked bright coffee and Pepsi. Shirley’s 2016 rendition of Christmas in Dixie did not go viral but it might have.

HURON, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO