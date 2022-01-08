COVID-19: Massachusetts Hospitalizations Surge To Highest Level Since Spring 2020

Massachusetts has seen a spike in new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Photo Credit: Pixabay/RichardScott3D

Massachusetts hospitals have been quickly filling up as the state is reporting more patients being treated for COVID-19 than at any point since the outset of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

According to the latest update from the Massachusetts Department of Health, there are now 2,524 COVID-19 patients being treated in state hospitals, the highest number since March 2020, just months after the initial outbreak of the virus.

Among those 2,524 patients, 416 are in Intensive Care Units, while 259 are intubated as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to rage through the region.

The jump in new hospitalizations marked a 98 percent day-to-day increase and a near 40 percent jump from a week ago.

In the latest update from the state, there were 24,570 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, while the seven-day average positivity rate continued to rise, up to 22.43 percent of those tested.

The 24,570 new cases come on the heels of a one-day record of 27,612, which were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Forty-three new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 20,051 since the pandemic began.

The average age of the patients who died of COVID-19 was 73 years old.

Confirmed cases in the past two weeks in Massachusetts, by age group, according to the Department of Health:

0-4: 8,042;

5-9: 7,666;

10-14: 8,662;

15-19: 11,249;

20-29: 33,338;

30-39: 27,456;

40-49: 19,323;

50-59: 16,867;

60-69: 9,387;

70-79: 3,837;

80+: 2,066.

