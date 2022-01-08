Detained House Church Elder Finally Able to Meet with His Lawyer

Lauren Green looks back at her January 2021 conversation with Open Doors USA President David Curry. Every year for the past few decades, Open Doors USA releases its World Watch List, a top 50 lineup of countries where it is most dangerous to be a Christian. According to Open Doors president David Curry, there’s a growing trend of more and more people dying because they are Christian. It is one of the most under reported phenomenon, that despite what mainstream media say, Christianity is the most persecuted religion globally. The top 10 worst countries for Christians contains the usual cast of characters, mainly Muslim majority nations like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran. But the communist secular regime of North Korea leads the pack, as it has for 20 years. It’s secretive dictatorship makes it illegal to even own a Bible. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Curry talks about the new trends affecting Christians, that 1 in 8 are persecuted worldwide, that more people than ever before are suffering for their religious beliefs, and that countries like China, Iran, India, and Nigeria are using the COVID-19 pandemic to justify the use of common technology to create a dangerous world for religious minorities.

