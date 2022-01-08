ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Detained House Church Elder Finally Able to Meet with His Lawyer

persecution.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to his wife Yang Ai-Qing, on January 5, elder Zhang Chunlei from Love (Ren’ai) Reformed Church, finally got to see his lawyer again at Guiyang City Second Detention Center. Zhang is doing great and has peace and joy in his heart. He wishes to pass his greetings to churches who...

www.persecution.org

Comments / 0

persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
BBC

Nigerian soldier arrested for accepting marriage proposal

A female soldier has been arrested in Nigeria for accepting a marriage proposal while on duty, an army spokesman has said. She had breached the military's code of conduct by "indulging in romance while in uniform", he added. A video emerged last week of the soldier accepting a ring from...
SOCIETY
persecution.org

Jihadists Attack Christian Community, Burn Down Church

Local sources told SaharaReporters that the attack occurred Thursday without government intervention, forcing residents to flee into the bush. A church, two cars, and several homes were burned down in the attack. Terrorist groups such as ISWAP have killed tens of thousands of Christians in Nigeria and displaced millions in...
RELIGION
persecution.org

Pastor Beaten, Hospitalized for His Christian Faith

12/25/2021 Kenya (International Christian Concern) –According to Morning Star News, a Somali-born pastor in Kenya was attacked by four men on December 3rd, due to leaving Islam for the Christian faith. On Wednesday the pastor told the news source that two weeks prior to the attack, he received an...
RELIGION
Reuters

'Poor Haiti, one thing after another,' pope says of deadly blast

VATICAN CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for the victims of a fuel truck explosion that killed at least 60 people in Haiti, lamenting that the country was being hit by one tragedy after another. "Poor Haiti, one thing after another," Francis said at...
WORLD
Axios

Pope Francis warns about misuse of authority tied to nun abuse

Pope Francis raised the rarely discussed problem of nun abuse in the church during an address to members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders on Saturday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: In the past, the Vatican has downplayed the abuses committed by mother superiors against nuns...
RELIGION
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
BBC

Israel rejects 'alarm call' by Christian leaders in Jerusalem

Israel has rejected allegations from Church leaders that unnamed "fringe radical groups" are trying to drive Christians out of the Holy Land. The patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem said authorities had failed to curb assaults against Christians and desecration of their sites. The Archbishop of Canterbury said the...
RELIGION
The Independent

Orthodox observe Christmas amid virus concerns

Orthodox Christians in Russia Serbia and other countries began Christmas observances Thursday amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of the coronavirus, but few worshipers appeared concerned as they streamed into churches.The majority of Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, with midnight services especially popular. The churches in Romania Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece mark it on Dec. 25 along with other Christian denominations. The Russian Orthodox Church, the largest Orthodox congregation, said celebrants must wear masks and observe social distancing at services. But a live broadcast of the service from Moscow s huge Christ The Savior...
RELIGION
Reuters

Pope decries Church conservatives encased in "suit of armour"

VATICAN CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis took an apparent dig at conservatives resisting change in the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, lamenting those whose religion he said was self-referential and encased in a "suit of armour". On the Feast of the Epiphany, Francis seemed to direct specific criticism...
RELIGION
persecution.org

30 Students Freed After 7 Months in Captivity

“This is the third batch of Kebbi students freed since their abduction seven months ago, the previous group of 30 brought home in October,” wrote the Washington Post. “Local authorities and freed hostages have told The Associated Press that the students are often freed in batches and not all at once because each release comes with fresh ransoms.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Another Unpeaceful Christmas for Chengdu House Church Members

On Christmas Eve, ERCC elder Li Yingqiang was detained by the police in Deyang city before his scheduled Christmas Eve sermon over Zoom at 7:30 pm. He was accused of “disturbing social order with other methods.”. While the Zoom service continued as planned, elder Li was only released and...
WORLD
persecution.org

Churches Vandalized in Istanbul on New Years Day

In 2021, trespassers defaced and defiled Armenian churches, including climbing walls and playing loud music, removing crosses, and attempting to set fires. Though suspects were detained and arrested in several cases, the Turkish government does not always protect the rights of Christians in the country. Protestant churches in Turkey, and...
RELIGION
Fox News

The Escalating Global Persecution of Christians – Revisiting the Conversation

Lauren Green looks back at her January 2021 conversation with Open Doors USA President David Curry. Every year for the past few decades, Open Doors USA releases its World Watch List, a top 50 lineup of countries where it is most dangerous to be a Christian. According to Open Doors president David Curry, there’s a growing trend of more and more people dying because they are Christian. It is one of the most under reported phenomenon, that despite what mainstream media say, Christianity is the most persecuted religion globally. The top 10 worst countries for Christians contains the usual cast of characters, mainly Muslim majority nations like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran. But the communist secular regime of North Korea leads the pack, as it has for 20 years. It’s secretive dictatorship makes it illegal to even own a Bible. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Curry talks about the new trends affecting Christians, that 1 in 8 are persecuted worldwide, that more people than ever before are suffering for their religious beliefs, and that countries like China, Iran, India, and Nigeria are using the COVID-19 pandemic to justify the use of common technology to create a dangerous world for religious minorities.
RELIGION
persecution.org

Residents in Lampung Stop Church from Celebrating Christmas

01/04/2022 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – A video of a group of residents forbidding members of the GPI (Indonesia Pentecostal Church) Tulang Bawang Church in Lampung, Sumatra to hold Christmas service went viral on social media. In the video, a group of residents can be seen occupying the GPI...
WORLD

