ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly & Sunny Saturday, Rain Tomorrow

By Jenna Petracci
WJBF.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 8AM Saturday- Good Saturday morning! The day is starting out chilly, with some spots below freezing. The wind chill is making it feel like the 20s outside. Skies are clear, and will stay that way through...

www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Wet roads in D.C. region likely to refreeze overnight

Temps below freezing early Monday morning with wet roads overnight. There will be a refreeze on untreated roads and surfaces. Scattered power outages are possible. A bitter cold blast Monday and Tuesday. The risk of dangerous driving conditions will continue Monday morning — after freezing rain coated parts of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJBF.com

Showers & Storms Tonight, Sun Returns Tomorrow Afternoon, With a Surprise…

As of 6:30PM Sunday– The skies were very cloudy for today, but the heat was back. Temperatures where in the low to mid 70s in many places across the CSRA. However, a few showers are already in the northern area, and and a line of storms with heavy rain and gusty winds will enter our northern counties by 6PM. This will reach the Metro area around 8PM, and rain will be heavy until 11PM as the line pushes through. Light to moderate rain will occur during the overnight hours, ending around 6AM Monday morning. There is a very small severe weather threat, and rainfall accumulation will be between 0.5-1.” Skies will clear Monday morning, and the rest of the day will be nice and sunny. Behind the front comes a northerly wind which will cool our highs down to the upper 40s and lows to the 20s for a few days next week. Gradual warming will take place and temperatures will be back to the 60s by the weekend with our next chance of rain.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Wind Chill#Chilly Sunny
KATC News

Becoming Sunny

Colder air continues to filter in behind a cold front that's currently in the offshore waters. Clouds will gradually clear this morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High pressure will be building in, so brisk northerly winds are expected into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind.
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

First Alert: Sunny, chilly Monday

(KFVS) - The start of the work-week will be calm, but cold. Skies will be sunny this afternoon, but highs will only reach the mid 30s north to the low to mid 40s south. Temps will drop tonight in the teens and low 20s once again, under clear skies. The...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Cold temperatures arrive today

Chilly and breezy weather is here for Monday. The cold will be here through most of the week. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We start the work week much cooler after a cold front Sunday night. Look for a dry, cool and breezy Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS42.com

Sunny, gorgeous and chilly temperatures to start this new work week

It is a clear and colder morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!. An area of high pressure will build over us today. We will have plenty of sunshine, but it will be breezy and chilly. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The wind chill will be in the 40s for much of the day with 10-15 mph winds.
ALABAMA STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Another round of rain and snow Tuesday morning – Mark

Happy Monday! Here’s what you need to know to start your week: Today will bring freezing fog in some places Conditions will be mostly cloudy and cool Showers are on the way and will continue into Wednesday Temperatures are starting to warm up We’ll see some flurries today, which will come in around dinner time. Today’s highs are in the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Evening And Overnight Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrr. The cold has moved back in overnight and most of the week is going to see temperatures on the cold side. Over the next week, I only have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, with the average daily temperature above normal. The coldest weather will be in place over the next 24 hours with Tuesday morning lows bottoming out in single digits. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Not only is today going to be cold with the temperature, but wind speeds won’t make things feel much better. Wind chills will hit double digits this afternoon. Morning wind chills will be down in...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy