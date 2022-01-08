Chilly & Sunny Saturday, Rain Tomorrow

As of 6:30PM Sunday– The skies were very cloudy for today, but the heat was back. Temperatures where in the low to mid 70s in many places across the CSRA. However, a few showers are already in the northern area, and and a line of storms with heavy rain and gusty winds will enter our northern counties by 6PM. This will reach the Metro area around 8PM, and rain will be heavy until 11PM as the line pushes through. Light to moderate rain will occur during the overnight hours, ending around 6AM Monday morning. There is a very small severe weather threat, and rainfall accumulation will be between 0.5-1.” Skies will clear Monday morning, and the rest of the day will be nice and sunny. Behind the front comes a northerly wind which will cool our highs down to the upper 40s and lows to the 20s for a few days next week. Gradual warming will take place and temperatures will be back to the 60s by the weekend with our next chance of rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO