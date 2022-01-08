ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowfall totals: National Weather Service says these cities were hit hardest

By Bill Disbrow, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Wondering which of your friends will be spending the most time shoveling snow from the driveway? The National Weather Service recorded impressive totals across several states from the most recent round of storms.

As the storm began to wind down Friday afternoon, several states were seeing totals north of a foot, with the lake effect driving that number as high as 18 inches in Upstate New York, according to the National Weather Service.

Late Friday, the NWS sent out totals – as of 4:30 ET – for the hardest-hit city in each state from Kentucky to Maine:

  • NY – Cheektowaga/Henderson 18″ (lake effect)
  • MA – Blue Hill – 15.2″
  • WV – New Canaan 15″
  • CT – Danielson 13.3″
  • RI – Harrisville 12″
  • PA – Davis 10.7″
  • KY – Lexington 9.9″
  • NY – NYC-LGA 9.7″ (storm)
  • ME – Millbridge 9″
  • MD – Thurmont 8″
  • OH – Chardon 8″ (lake effect)
  • VA – Big Black Mtn 8″
  • NJ – Closter 7.3″
  • NH – Sandown 6.8″
  • OH – Chesapeake 6″ (storm)
  • DE – Smyrna 4.5″
  • Washington DC 3.8″
  • NC – Banner Elk 3.5″
  • VT – Woodford 3″

The weather combined with this week’s coronavirus surge to disrupt classes and flights across the map.

By mid-afternoon Friday, airlines had scrubbed more than 2,600 flights, with the largest numbers at airports in Boston and the New York City area, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Indiana man attempted to slowly kill wife with poison, police say

Drivers in the hardest-hit areas were urged to stay off the roads, but there were reports of crashes around the eastern United States.

Plow driver Michael D’Andrea got a firsthand look at the mess. He saw plenty of vehicles spin out as the thick snow fell.

“The first storm is always a bit more dangerous,” said D’Andrea, 34, of Norwood, Massachusetts. “No one has driven in this weather for like six months. People have to relearn how to drive in this. And it’s usually not a foot of snow the first one. This is almost a blizzard with how fast it came down. 2022 is off to a bang, but I suppose we were overdue.”

The storm also affected coronavirus testing sites, many of which have been overwhelmed with long lines and waits for days. Some testing sites in Rhode Island delayed their openings. In Connecticut, most state-sponsored testing sites that are usually open Fridays closed because of the storm, but some sites run locally and by pharmacies, remained open.

The storm brought record-setting snow to some areas of the South on Thursday.

Nashville saw 6.3 inches Thursday, shattering the city’s previous Jan. 6 record of 4 inches, which had stood since 1977, the weather service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

