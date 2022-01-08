ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scientists Witness Red Giant Star Explode in Real-Time for First Time Ever

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NP7YT_0dgJKwM700

Space has no shortage of amazing discoveries just hiding away amidst the darkness. A group of scientists will now forever remember the moment in which they witnessed a red giant star explode right before their eyes in real-time.

This is the first time this has been witnessed in all of the history of astronomy.

Red Giant Star Explodes, Scientists Finally Witness

So, what exactly happens when a red giant star explodes? At the end of its lifecycle, it “goes supernova” and essentially releases a massive burst of energy and chemicals in one epic moment. Beyond the moment itself being something truly interesting to witness, red giant stars are essential to space’s fragile ecosystem.

These events are a chemical breeding ground, which makes them one of the most important events to occur in all of outer space. A group of astronomers got to watch this dramatic event by using a telescope stationed in Hawaii.

Although the group witnesses the space first moment back in September 2020, now they are finally releasing observations related to that day.

“It’s like watching a ticking time bomb. We’ve never confirmed such violent activity in a dying red supergiant star where we see it produce such a luminous emission, then collapse and combust, until now,” one of the astronomers, Raffaella Margutti, said, according to CNN.

We’ve seen illustrations of what scientists believed this moment would look like in space. Now, we’ll have an even better understanding of the moments leading up to and following this event.

The star that was focused on was located in the NGC 5731 galaxy, which happens to be about 120 million light-years away from Earth. This massive star was 10 times the size of the sun before it exploded dramatically.

Scientists Find a Massive New Fossil

From outer space to Earth, there is no shortage of profound discoveries that scientists make on a day-to-day basis. Recently, scientists think they may have found a fossil for what could have been “the biggest bug that ever lived.”

In this instance, we’re pretty glad the keyword is in fact fossil. A huge millipede fossil was found on a beach in northern England. The fossil was spotted in 2018 and was visible when a piece of sandstone fell from a nearby cliff.

“It was a complete fluke of a discovery. It was an incredibly exciting find, but the fossil is so large it took four of us to carry it up the cliff face,” Neil Davies, a lecturer at the University of Cambridge, said to CNN.

Scientists believe the fossil is 100 million years older than the dinosaurs. It has the name Arthropleura and this is the third fossil of its kind ever found. It’s a huge discovery, both in size and value.

The fossil is about 22 inches wide and 8.6 feet long. It is also about 110 pounds. This fossil will be featured publically in the Sedgwick Museum in Cambridge starting sometime in 2022.

Comments / 70

Caleb Caton
1d ago

you didn't see it in real time because it was light years away. meaning what you saw happened in the passed, due to the light from the exploding star taking time to travel across the galaxy, even at light speed, would only present you with what happened when the light reached your telescopes 🔭

Reply(12)
21
Michael McGeary
1d ago

They didn't watch it in real time. This star exploded hundreds of years ago. Betelguese might have already exploded as well, we don't know. Light has a fixed speed, everything passed a certain point is actually happening in the past. When we look at the sun, we are viewing it 8 minutes and 20 seconds ago.

Reply(10)
6
Bowser97
1d ago

Can’t be real time. It took years for the light to travel that showed the explosion. It happened long ago probably….

Reply(1)
9
Related
Outsider.com

Massive Star Erupts Energy With Force of Billion Suns

Here on Earth, we tend to think of our sun as the most powerful thing in existence. After all, the star gives our planet life. Furthermore, it casts its light on the rest of the solar system. It’s hard to wrap our minds around anything more powerful. However, space is vast and full of stars. Not long ago one far-off star erupted and released as much energy as a billion suns. That, in and of itself is awe-inspiring. The fact that all of that energy erupted in less than a second is just mind-boggling.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Star#Interstellar Space#Red Giant#Galaxy#Cnn
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a terrifying bug with 1,300 legs and it’ll haunt your dreams

Scientists have discovered the first “true” millipede and it looks like it was pulled straight from the horror dimension. Eumillipes Persephone is an eyeless millipede that has over 1,000 legs across its long body. Virginia Tech researchers found E. Persephone in the depths of Australia’s underground. Scientists say it’s the first super-elongated millipede from the country. It’s also the newest record holder for the animal with the greatest number of legs. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! This 1,306-leg millipede looks like a horror movie monster Eumillipes persephone is named after the Greek queen...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

Tonight is your once in a lifetime opportunity to photograph comet Leonard

If you live in the Northern hemisphere, tonight (December 12th) may be your one and only chance to see and photograph Comet Leonard, in your entire lifetime. Comet C/2021 A1, also known commonly as Comet Leonard after the man who discovered it, will be visible on December 12th 2021. That’s TONIGHT.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Reaches Its Closest Point to the Sun in 2022

Approaching the Sun can surely be terrifying at one point. The star that supports all life forms on Earth can become our biggest foe if we approach it too much. Luckily for us, there’s no sign of such a thing ever happening. Earth is just going through its usual...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Several asteroids are heading towards Earth: How we deal with threats

Don't look now—but we are currently experiencing a rash of stories about a forthcoming global catastrophe. But in a change from reports of pandemics and climate change, this global catastrophe is produced by the impact of a giant asteroid. Or comet. Or both. This may feel extra ominous given the events in the recent Netflix film "Don't Look Up", in which the Earth is threatened by a "planet killer" asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

358K+
Followers
37K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy