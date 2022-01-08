Missing Jacksonville 6-year-old child found under trailer near where he was reported missing, is safe

CLINTON, Md. (WDVM) — A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult for a domestic-related double homicide that took place at the 8500 block of Wendy Street on Thursday evening, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. The identity of the minor has not been released. He is being charged with first and second […]

