Missing Jacksonville 6-year-old child found under trailer near where he was reported missing, is safe

Sarah Potapova
1d ago
He has been found but is he truly safe. If he is returned to the home he was hiding from, he could be dead the next time he is found. Something was wrong in that house. God bless this child and keep him safe from evil.
Heavy police activity in Alexandria after reported shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — There is a heavy police presence in the unit block of S. Reynolds Street. Alexandria Police Department has responded to reports of a shooting. Officials said one person is injured with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police called to shooting reporting only to discover it was “swatting call”
KNOXVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Police responded to a call in Knoxville on Thursday for a report of a shooting with the suspect threatening suicide, but little did the officers or residents know that this was in fact a “swatting call.” Swatting calls are false 911 calls reporting a serious incident to garner a large response […]
Police investigate fatal pedestrian involved crash
MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Manassas, Virginia. Police said it happened on Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway. The driver of that vehicle is a 51-year-old man. Police said the victim was pronounced dead […]
Man arrested after shooting one in eye and killing another
HYBLA VALLEY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) have arrested Jordan Eugene Cochran, 20-years-old, of Alexandria, after two separate shooting incidents, leaving one dead and another injured. Officials said at around 6:22 p.m., FCPD found 18-year-old Kebbren Isaiah Leigh-Gaye, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Leigh-Gaye was taken to the hospital, […]
Florida deputies rescue woman from burning car ‘seconds’ before it’s engulfed in flames
Deputies in Pasco County, Florida, said the woman was driving southbound in northbound lanes, and slammed head-on with another car.
FBI: Alabama man used app to hire someone to carry out ‘most brutal rape imaginable’
An Alabama man is in custody following an investigation by the FBI, who claims he tried to hire someone to kidnap and brutally rape a woman in Wisconsin.
15-year-old charged for two domestic-related murders, including 8-year-old victim
CLINTON, Md. (WDVM) — A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult for a domestic-related double homicide that took place at the 8500 block of Wendy Street on Thursday evening, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. The identity of the minor has not been released. He is being charged with first and second […]
Police flee room after using stun gun on man who burst into flames, video shows
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday released a chilling set of videos showing the moment police officers used a stun gun on an agitated man who had just doused himself in hand sanitizer.
19-year-old filming music video critically injured after drive-by shooting in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 19-year-old filming a music video was critically injured after a drive-by shooting took place in the 900 block of Silver Spring Ave. Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, a Montgomery County Police officer was patrolling the area when she heard shots fired and saw people running from […]
Fire officials respond to house fire in McLean
MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A McLean house fire is under investigation after it caught fire on Saturday. Fairfax Fire Rescue and the Arlington County Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of Dominion Hill Court, in McLean. Officials say they arrived at the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was […]
Woman charged in Jan. 6 riot arrested in fatal crash
A woman who has a plea hearing next week for participating in the Jan. 6 riot was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal accident.
Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
Live deer found in car during traffic stop in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania police received quite the surprise when they found a live deer in the back of a car during a traffic stop.
Prince William County Police search for man in connection to commercial burglaries
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man connected to two commercial burglaries in Woodbridge, Virginia. Police said the suspect caught on surveillance camera robbing a White Horse Auto Wash on 15009 Jefferson Davis Highway on Dec. 31. The suspect allegedly damaged a side window on […]
Three charged for scheme in forging court documents to falsely free inmate
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An inmate at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and a Maryland woman have been charged for a scheme where they forged court documents to try and falsely release the inmate from jail. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Section conducted an investigation and charged inmate, Deontre A. Thomas, […]
Texas couple charged $3,973 for COVID-19 testing: ‘Makes me sick to my stomach’
The couple made an appointment at the Austin Emergency Center in Riverside — one of the many freestanding private emergency rooms in Texas.
Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6
Part of a canyon wall in Brazil fell and killed multiple boaters on Saturday.
Berkeley County Council salutes sheriff’s deputies for job well done
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Council got an update from the Sheriff’s Department on priorities for the coming year and paid special tribute to their law enforcement professionals on Thursday. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon briefed the Council as the workweek wound to a close on the success his department has enjoyed over […]
Northam walks back comments pointing fingers at drivers for I-95 stranding
Hundreds of drivers sat in their cars overnight after a winter storm and multiple jackknifed tractor-trailers made it impossible for drivers to continue traveling along Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area. After some drivers waited upwards of 24 hours to get off the interstate, the state's response has been under heavy scrutiny.
Fairfax County expands COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for children and teens
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax county is expanding COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for teens and children, all amid the surge of cases in the area due to the omicron variant. The county is following recommendations from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Fairfax County Health Department. Teenagers 12 to 17 are recommended […]
