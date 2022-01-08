ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Missing Jacksonville 6-year-old child found under trailer near where he was reported missing, is safe

By Cheyenne Pagan, Claire Curry, Ciara Sutherland, Jason O. Boyd
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

Sarah Potapova
1d ago

He has been found but is he truly safe. If he is returned to the home he was hiding from, he could be dead the next time he is found. Something was wrong in that house. God bless this child and keep him safe from evil.

City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

