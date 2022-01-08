ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s an easy way to tell gas prices are about to go up

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – As gas prices remain high – and are expected to rise even further – you may be looking for ways to save money at the pump. How can you tell if you should fill up on gas now or wait for prices to drop in a few...

www.wane.com

Related
The Georgia Sun

Uncertainty continues to drive gas prices up

Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.11 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 4 cents less than last month and 96 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke-area gas prices up again over the last week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon as of Sunday, January 9, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are five cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but 95.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
ROANOKE, VA
California State
theedgemarkets.com

Global LNG: Asian prices edge up as European gas rises again

LONDON (Jan 7): Spot Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices edged up this week to keep up with a renewed rise in European gas prices, but demand remains lukewarm due to high stock levels and average temperatures. The average LNG price for February delivery into Northeast Asia edged up to...
TRAFFIC
The Oklahoman

Oil and Gas prices effective Jan. 6, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Thursday. Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.918; Mid-grade: $3.171; Premium: $3.389; Diesel: $3.147. Yesterday – Regular: $2.907; Mid-grade: $3.162; Premium: $3.382; Diesel: $3.141. Year ago - Regular: $2.002; Mid-grade: $2.249; Premium: $2.468;...
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

AAA: Statewide Gas Price Up One Cent From Last Week

The AAA Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Louisiana is $3.04 a gallon for regular unleaded, up one-cent from a week ago, and $1.06 more than a year ago. 'The national average is $3.30. Gasoline supplies are up and demand is down, but the pump price...
LOUISIANA STATE
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
TRAFFIC
whbc.com

AAA: Stark Gas Prices Up 30-Cents in Last Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices which had been slowly falling for many weeks have now been on the increase for the last couple of days. Friday morning’s AAA average price in Stark County was $3.12 a gallon, up 30-cents from a week ago. The...
STARK COUNTY, OH
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom's "best" gas price still at $4.25

Since our local community loves the sport of cycling, many may be partaking in it to and from work in the near future if the recent forecast by petroleum tracking firm GasBuddy becomes reality. A new study released last week forecasts the nationwide average price for gas will be $3.41...
FOLSOM, CA
1380kcim.com

Motor Fuel Prices Saw Slight Declines Last Week, But Home Heating Oil Was Up Over Five Percent

Motor fuel prices in Iowa saw modest declines last week, but some home heating fuels increased slightly for the week ending Dec. 29. According to AAA Iowa, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.03 per gallon. This is one cent lower than the previous week but $0.83 higher than a year ago. The national average was $0.25 above Iowa’s average at $3.28. It was a similar story for retail diesel, which was down one cent to a statewide average of $3.32. This is $0.88 higher than this same time last year and $0.25 lower than the national average of $3.57. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.14 per gallon. As for home heating fuels, propane held steady at $1.89 per gallon while natural gas prices fell two cents at the Henry Hub reporting site to $3.90 per MMbtu. Home heating oil prices were up 16 cents to a statewide average of $2.91 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
WANE-TV

National gas price average ticks up for first time in months

(GasBuddy) For the first week in months, the nation’s average gas price has risen, climbing 1.5 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.27 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 11.1 cents from a month ago and $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 0.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.56 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
whcuradio.com

Gas prices down this week; up from last January

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are much higher across the state at the start of 2022 compared to years past. New York’s average price is $3.49, which is $1.16 higher than last year. Prices in Ithaca remain consistent with the statewide average, which are down a penny from last week.
ITHACA, NY
Reuters

Turkey jacks up electricity, gas prices for New Year

ISTANBUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Turkey sharply raised electricity prices by 50-100% for households and companies on Saturday, and again increased monthly natural gas bills, adding to strains in an economy facing soaring overall inflation. The Energy Market Regulatory Authority said electricity prices were raised around 50% for lower-demand households...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Gas prices in 2022 will be ‘front and loaded’: GasBuddy analyst

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, warned on Thursday that gas prices in 2022 will be "front and loaded," noting that the highest gas prices "will be in the first half of the year." Fuel projections from GasBuddy indicate that $4 per gallon as a national average...
TRAFFIC
ambcrypto.com

A recap of 2021 tells us this about Bitcoin’s price trajectory

The king coin’s six-day recovery of around 10% during the festive season, was met with over 8% losses over the last three days. As Bitcoin traded at $46,750 at the time of writing, a high year-end close seemed like a distant dream. Nonetheless, looking back at this volatile year for BTC, some things seem to have changed.
BUSINESS
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi gas prices remain flat but high leading up to New Year’s Day

Hawaiʻi’s average gas prices have remained level in most regions during the run up to New Year’s Day, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average price for regular unleaded gas in Hawaii is $4.34, up a penny from last week. The average national price is $3.29, unchanged from last week.
KAHULUI, HI

