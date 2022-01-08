There’s an easy way to tell gas prices are about to go up

Motor fuel prices in Iowa saw modest declines last week, but some home heating fuels increased slightly for the week ending Dec. 29. According to AAA Iowa, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.03 per gallon. This is one cent lower than the previous week but $0.83 higher than a year ago. The national average was $0.25 above Iowa’s average at $3.28. It was a similar story for retail diesel, which was down one cent to a statewide average of $3.32. This is $0.88 higher than this same time last year and $0.25 lower than the national average of $3.57. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.14 per gallon. As for home heating fuels, propane held steady at $1.89 per gallon while natural gas prices fell two cents at the Henry Hub reporting site to $3.90 per MMbtu. Home heating oil prices were up 16 cents to a statewide average of $2.91 per gallon.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO