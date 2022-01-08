ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Potential Ben Simmons trade target nails ‘tryout’ against Sixers

By Kevin McCormick
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took their home floor against a depleted San Antonio Spurs squad. While the Sixers came away with a win in blowout fashion, there was an underlying storyline in this matchup. That being the play of Spurs’ point guard Dejounte Murray. As we know,...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Damian Lillard
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Receives Interest From New Team With Young Roster

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are still working out their impending divorce. When the season first started, the Simmons drama was at an all-time high, although since that time, things have certainly subsided into something a lot more manageable. Now, the Sixers are simply looking for ways to win without Simmons in the lineup, as the team struggles to find some real consistency despite the best efforts of big man Joel Embiid.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Sixers Blockbuster Trade Involves Ben Simmons

The Atlanta Hawks have seemingly taken a step back during the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having a nearly identical roster to the one that made an Eastern Conference Finals run last season, they find themselves struggling to even get into the play-in race this year. Trae Young started off the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers still prefer not to trade Ben Simmons

NBA Trade Rumors: The Philadelphia 76ers still prefer to keep Ben Simmons; it remains to be seen whether that will actually happen. The Philadelphia 76ers are still holding out hope that Ben Simmons will be back with the team at some point this season. In fact, according to a recent report, that’s their No. preference as it pertains to the Simmons saga.
NBA
FiveThirtyEight

The Ben Simmons-Less Sixers Are Still A Work In Progress

As the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline approaches, the rumor mill churns ever faster around the Philadelphia 76ers and erstwhile star Ben Simmons. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported last month that trade talks involving Simmons were “gathering momentum,” while Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote this week that Philadelphia was still actively looking for a huge haul in return for Simmons (to the frustration of prospective trade partners). Michele Roberts, the outgoing executive director of the players association, weighed in Wednesday: “I think what’s happening in Philadelphia frankly is ridiculous, and I don’t know why we’re playing chicken with each other,” she said. “It just strikes [me] that this is something that could be worked out.”
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons could be third team in a Ben Simmons trade

The Detroit Pistons are going to be mentioned a lot at the trade deadline, as they are the worst team in the NBA and have a tradable asset in Jerami Grant. A Grant trade may be inevitable, though I would be happy at this point if the Pistons were to keep him, as the last few games have proven that Detroit is dangerously low on actual NBA talent.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
118K+
Followers
74K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy