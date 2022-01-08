ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Morning Forecast

By Jonathan Stacey
 2 days ago

WTOP

Wet roads in D.C. region likely to refreeze overnight

Temps below freezing early Monday morning with wet roads overnight. There will be a refreeze on untreated roads and surfaces. Scattered power outages are possible. A bitter cold blast Monday and Tuesday. The risk of dangerous driving conditions will continue Monday morning — after freezing rain coated parts of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Monday morning weather forecast

Sunday's rain is now long gone. We're looking at a pretty quiet work week overall, but with some chilly temperatures around metro Atlanta.
Ozarks First.com

Monday, January 10 Morning Forecast

High pressure is building in and this is going to bring more sunshine today. Temperatures were cooler as we ended the weekend thanks to the cold front that moved through overnight Saturday but today, winds have turned back around from the SW. That brings warmer air up into the Ozarks eventually but our Monday will be seasonable. Highs look to rise back into the mid-40s under plenty of sun. As this ridge continues to take over the Upper-Midwest, clear skies prevail. Overnight, conditions will be quiet with temps falling back into the mid-20s. A big jump in our temps takes place tomorrow as breezy southerly winds kick. Afternoon readings surge back into the low to mid-50s along with lots of sunshine. Temperatures stay well above average for this time of the year as we hit mid-week but we do begin to see some higher clouds. Those high clouds will stream in ahead of a weak front that looks to move through Wednesday night. At the moment, it’s looking to come through dry with temps just dropping a few degrees on Thursday and Friday. Another disturbance begins to approach the region on Friday and that’s going to bring an increase in the cloud cover. We’ll likely see peeks of sunshine early in the day with overcast conditions on tap by the evening. As this clipper-system sinks southward, it’s going to coincide with some colder air and that is leading to the potential for rain and snow. The track is going to be key because right now, it’s looking like we’ll be on the warmer side of the system a little bit longer. If the area of low-pressure dives southward to our west sooner, then we’ll be able to tap into the colder air. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 30s and with the wind, it’ll likely feel much colder. Temps rebound some as we end the weekend with highs rounding out toward seasonable norms, climbing back into the low to mid-40s.
yourerie

Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Gusty winds will develop some lake effect bands of snow today into tonight. Some embedded squalls as well. Snow will wind down early tomorrow morning. Temperatures very told through tomorrow, then slowly moderating by Wednesday. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday. Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.50″/ Month: 1.25″ / Normal:...
ERIE, PA
KATC News

Becoming Sunny

Colder air continues to filter in behind a cold front that's currently in the offshore waters. Clouds will gradually clear this morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High pressure will be building in, so brisk northerly winds are expected into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind.
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Over the weekend, Omaha Police released its campaign stats. The proposal will happen on Tuesday. Increases in COVID cases have impacted fire departments in cities large and small across the nation. 6 On Your Side: Exercising pet safety in winter months. Updated: 15 hours ago. It's a warning we hear...
OMAHA, NE
KEYT

Monday morning forecast January 10th

Temperatures Monday are warming up slightly above average. Most areas will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, and wind-prone areas on the upper end of that range. A trough is stalling out west of the region, and a ridge of high pressure is moving east from southwest Utah. Conditions are mostly cloudy, but offshore flow will remain in place.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Monday, January 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/10/22) TODAY: Happy Monday! After dealing with clouds, rain, and storms for Sunday, today will be the opposite. Sunshine will be back for today as highs stay cool in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the north at 5-15 mph.
WEST MONROE, LA

