Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Get Dunked On

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Nicolas Claxton threw down a huge dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets game on Friday evening. The Bucks won the game 121-109.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 121-109 in New York City at Barclays Center on Friday evening.

However, Nets center Nicolas Claxton had a massive dunk on 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Claxton caught a pass from Kevin Durant and threw down a huge dunk over Antetokounmpo.

He finished the game with 14 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo had 31 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

With the win, the Bucks advanced to 26-15 in 41 games this season, and the Nets dropped to 24-13 in 37 games.

The Nets have played four less games, but both teams are tied in the standings and remain 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the east.

