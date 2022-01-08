ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small aircraft are flying longer routes, including across the Atlantic. See inside the $130 million Airbus A321neo pioneering the trend.

By Thomas Pallini
 2 days ago
A Wizz Air Airbus A321neo. Thomas Pallini/Insider
  • Airlines are moving away from behemoth aircraft with a desire to downsize to smaller and efficient aircraft.
  • Airbus has sold nearly 4,000 single-aisle A321neo aircraft to airlines looking to lower costs and expand their route networks.
  • A range of 4,000 nautical miles enables transatlantic flights between North America and Europe.

