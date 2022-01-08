Small aircraft are flying longer routes, including across the Atlantic. See inside the $130 million Airbus A321neo pioneering the trend.

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO