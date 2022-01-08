ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you wear SPF every day, this is the only sunscreen you should keep around

By BestReviews, Lauren Corona
 2 days ago

I know how important it is to protect my face from the sun. I’ve tried many facial sunscreens , but some of them are frustratingly greasy. Since trying Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen, I feel like I’ll never go back to other brands.

The texture is unlike any other sunscreen I’ve tried, with an almost matte finish once it has been absorbed into the skin. I have combination skin that can get oily around the T-zone when I use the wrong products, so this sunscreen is a revelation. I rarely wear makeup and Unseen Sunscreen helps my bare skin look its best, but it also makes a great base for foundation when I choose to wear it.

I’ve recommended Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen to all my friends and family members who find standard sunscreens too greasy.

What is Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen?

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen is a facial sunscreen with a non-greasy formula that’s designed to look and feel like you aren’t wearing sunscreen. It offers a sun protection factor (SPF) of 40 and provides full-spectrum protection, so it filters out both UVA and UVB rays for optimal results.

How Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen works

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen contains chemical ingredients that block and absorb UV rays to protect your skin. You simply apply it to your skin and it does the rest. You may also wish to apply it to your neck and the tops of your ears on hot, sunny days. It’s even water and sweat resistant for up to 40 minutes, which is great for swimming and other exercises.

What you need to know before purchasing Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

When I first used Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen, I wasn’t sure what to expect as I’ve tried many supposedly non-greasy sunscreens in the past and most don’t deliver. I was pleasantly surprised at how smoothly it went on my face and how quickly it absorbed, leaving a velvety finish.

As a glasses-wearer, I often find that oily facial sunscreens can leave annoying greasy smudges on my lenses, but I haven’t experienced that problem since using this Supergoop sunscreen. I know that greasy formulas can also be an issue for people with beards, so I asked my bearded housemate if they’d like to try some and they were happy with the results.

My skin is prone to shininess, but this sunscreen creates a matte finish that I find very impressive. I love that my skin doesn’t feel weighed down when I use Unseen Sunscreen and there’s no noticeable residue. I generally don’t like products with strong fragrances, so the fact that this sunscreen is scentless is another bonus.

Finding a sunscreen that doesn’t sweat off during exercise or leave my skin feeling greasy when engaging in physical activity can be a challenge, but it isn’t an issue with this product. Even after an all-day bike ride , my skin felt smooth and protected and wasn’t greasy.

Although Supergoop claims to use reef-safe ingredients, avobenzone and octocrylene in Unseen Sunscreen are both considered detrimental to reef health. While this isn’t ideal, it isn’t a deal breaker unless you live in or near a coastal area where reefs are found.

Where to buy Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tje3_0dgJGmLZ00

You can buy Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen at Amazon , Sephora and Supergoop

Other products worth considering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWWDW_0dgJGmLZ00

Supergoop Shimmershade SPF 30

You might not think about sun protection for your eyelids, but any skin can receive sun damage. This shimmery eyeshadow has SPF 30 and is available in a range of muted shades. Sold by Sephora and Supergoop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdRJl_0dgJGmLZ00

Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

If you’re looking for a regular sunscreen lotion for your body, rather than a facial sunscreen, this is a solid choice. Sold by Amazon , Sephora and Supergoop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0vxF_0dgJGmLZ00

Thrive Daily Defense Sunscreen Balm SPF 30

Thrive offers a reef-safe, vegan and cruelty-free facial sunscreen that’s made with natural minerals and plant-based ingredients. Sold by Amazon

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

