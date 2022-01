Huawei has announced some new devices in the past few days and one of the more interesting ones that they introduced is their new pair of smart glasses. What makes this one different is that it’s running on HarmonyOS, Huawei’s proprietary software and its virtual assistant Celia can help you out with tasks without having to bring out your connected smartphone. It also comes with swappable frames to match your outfit or mood. Unfortunately, it looks like this will only be available in China, at least for now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO