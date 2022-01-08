FIS race director calls Zagreb race start ‘not acceptable’

Manchester is a village in southern Vermont and one of the most charming towns, easily drivable from New York and Boston. The sidewalks are marble because, in the 1800s, the local quarry had great stone stores. The sidewalks are still in place today. The history is palpable as you stroll through the streets where the Marsh Tavern once stood. It’s now the gorgeous Equinox Golf Resort & Spa. Still, it was the site where American Revolutionaries known as the Green Mountain Boys plotted to fight against the British. As you survey the landscape, you’ll see Mt. Equinox rising 3,800 feet behind the resort, the tallest peak in the Taconic Range. The Equinox Preservation Trust protects the land and Mt. Equinox. It’s a beautiful place to enjoy the outdoors in any season. Activities like hiking, mountain biking, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing are open to the public in winter.

VERMONT STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO