NFL

Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFL betting odds, lines and picks

By Adam Burke Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams have a big game in Week 18. This team has answered challenges recently against playoff-caliber teams and needs to do the same here to go into the playoffs on a high note. Furthermore, a win could pave the way for what appears to be an easier opponent in the...

Either the San Francisco 49ers or the New Orleans Saints will be making the NFC playoffs. With only one playoff berth left to be had, the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints have everything to play for on Sunday afternoon. While they are not facing each other head-to-head...
Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
The Rams were routed in Week 10 by the score of 31-10 when they squared off against the 49ers in their first meeting this season. Now, two months removed from the lopsided beatdown – can the Rams redeem themselves and enter the playoffs having stacked six wins in a row?
The San Francisco 49ers have received some pretty crushing injury news prior to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the divisional rival. The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable...
How Rams and 49ers match up heading into Sunday’s NFC West showdown

Breaking down how the Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on FOX. When Rams have the ball: Quarterback Matthew Stafford committed six turnovers in the last two games — and the Rams won both. That is not a sustainable model for success, regardless of how good Stafford can be directing drives in the final minutes. Stafford had two early turnovers in a 31-10 loss to the 49ers in November, including a pick-six by safety Jimmie Ward. Stafford has passed for 38 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. Four of the interceptions were returned for touchdowns. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp needs 11 catches to tie Michael Thomas’ NFL record of 149, set in a 16-game season in 2019. Kupp needs 135 yards receiving to tie Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 set in 2012 in 16 games. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught the game-winning touchdown pass last Sunday at Baltimore, increasing his total to five touchdowns in seven games with the Rams. Running back Cam Akers, who suffered a torn Achilles in July, is expected to return in a limited role behind starter Sony Michel. The Rams have won five games in a row since Michel became the starter. End Nick Bosa has 15 sacks for a 49ers defense that also features end Arik Armstead and linebacker Fred Warner. Ward was among several defensive backs activated to the roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
With their post-season ticket punched two weeks, whether the Los Angeles Rams get to stay in the friendly confines of SoFi stadium, or travel to face an as-of-yet unknown opponent depends on one simple Al Davis utterance: just win, baby. The story between Los Angeles and their in-state rival San...
The San Francisco 49ers will meet the Los Angeles Rams in NFL action on Sunday afternoon from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The 49ers are coming off a 23-7 win over the Texans last week and will look to move up in their playoff position this afternoon. As for the Rams, they will look to extend their five-game winning streak after knocking off the Ravens last week as they both look forward to the playoffs.
Rams are too flawed of a team to reach the Super Bowl

The Rams won their five games before this. They still won their division. So, why did it feel as if their 27-24 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers was less of a fluke and more of a forewarning of an impending catastrophe?. The Rams played their regular-season finale how...
Odell Beckham Jr. and his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, have the biggest week of their season looming. At 4:25 p.m. ET today (Jan. 9), the Rams face their division rivals the San Francisco 49ers at home to determine what seed they will be in the NFL Playoffs that begin next week.
The Big Takeaway: 49ers passed gut-check time; Rams failed

The Rams dominated in the first half but wilted for most of the second half and overtime on Sunday, their uneven performance on both sides of the ball resulting in a 27-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers before 74,447 at SoFi Stadium. Here are seven takeaways from a loss...
Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
