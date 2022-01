GREENSBORO, N.C. — Got snow? Well, even if you don't right now, hopefully, you will sometime this season. We all know ice cream, but snow cream is a southern staple. Why? Who knows. I mean, we don't get snow all the time, so maybe it's our way of celebrating the white stuff, without having to get sick of it by shoveling.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO